Footage posted on the verified Facebook page of the anti-Hamas Popular Army - Northern Forces militia on Wednesday shows members with their new hardware: a heavy-load drone.

A report by Mako states that such drones, which entered Gaza, like other goods, with Israeli approval, can carry loads of up to 25-30 kilograms.

In recent days, videos posted on social media also show militia members, some even armed with heavy weapons, patrolling openly in various areas of the Gaza Strip. The Mako report cites IDF officials who expressed concern over the militias' increased presence in the enclave.

According to the report, cooperation between the IDF and militias could potentially backfire, amid the changing reality in the Gaza Strip and the complex ties between clans, criminal organizations, and terrorist operatives.

Officials are concerned that advanced weaponry brought into the enclave could eventually be turned against Israeli forces and even against communities near the Gaza border.

The security establishment declined Mako's requests for comment and refused to explain who authorized the drones' entry.