שוטר כיוון נשק לעבר נער גבעות ללא קרדיט

Officers from the Mount Hebron Police Station arrived at the Or Yehuda hilltop encampment near the community of Susya on Wednesday to confiscate vehicles that were allegedly being used for dismantling and spare parts.

During the police activity, clashes broke out at the scene, and residents are alleging police brutality and abuse of power.

The incident ended with the arrest of two residents.

According to residents, the officers loaded the vehicles on a tow truck without showing a warrant, and even confiscated a legal vehicle that was at the scene. The residents who were present during the operation protested the seizure and claimed that it was conducted without any legal or judicial basis.

According to eyewitnesses from the scene, during the confrontation, the windows of a vehicle were broken using a police officer's gun, and residents were removed from the scene at gunpoint.

Residents said in response to the incident: "Unfortunately, we see on a nearly daily basis how security forces harass residents of the hilltops and farms, and exploit their authority, without any law or judicial order. They go to people's equipment and property and confiscate them without a law or legal basis, and even brutally damage property."

They further added: “Today, a serious incident occurred in which police officers aimed weapons at the upper bodies of Jewish residents, something that crossed a red line and could lead to danger to human life, as we have seen in unfortunate incidents in the past, such as the event in which a police officer shot four youths near the community of Ramat Gilad in Samaria. The settlers are not the enemy, do not place us as targets on a firing range."