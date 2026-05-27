Arutz Sheva-Israel National News will host a special leadership forum in New York on May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills in Queens.

The event is being held as part of a week of activities and events saluting the people of Israel and culminating in the Manhattan parade.

The gathering, held in cooperation with Chazaq, will focus on celebrating and supporting Israel and Jewish people around the world.

The program will open with words of blessing from Rabbi Ilan Meirov, Director of Chazaq.

Featured speakers will include Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, Minister of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, and OU Israel Executive Director Rabbi Avi Berman.

Speakers are expected to discuss a wide range of issues impacting Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, including efforts to strengthen Israel’s resilience and national unity in the aftermath of the October 7 war. Discussions are also expected to focus on encouraging aliyah and supporting Jews seeking to build their future in Israel, alongside the importance of preserving Jewish heritage and deepening the connection between world Jewry and the Land of Israel.

Additional topics are expected to include the challenges facing Israel’s northern and southern communities, the role of journalism and media in combating misinformation and anti-Israel narratives, and the importance of Jewish education, identity, and community activism during a period of growing antisemitism around the world.

Arutz Sheva CEO and Chief Editor Uzi Baruch and Arutz Sheva editor Yoni Kempinski are also scheduled to address attendees.

Additional public figures, community leaders, educators, and activists are expected to participate throughout the event.