Former Israeli Navy commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Eliezer (Chayni) Marom spoke in an interview with Radio 103FM, addressing the IDF Chief of Staff’s decision to dismiss former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, as well as rising tensions with Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Marom stated that since Tomer-Yerushalmi is already facing legal proceedings, there is no justification for her continued service in the military. He said the practical implications of the decision are limited, arguing that she is already effectively outside the system. “This is totally insignificant, because she is already effectively out. The Chief of Staff simply does not want her receiving a military salary," he said.

Addressing the question of the military pension Tomer-Yerushalmi is expected to receive at the rank of major general, Marom noted that there are cases in which individuals who committed more serious offenses still receive pensions. He added: “This is a very unpleasant situation, and I do not envy her or her family. This is something she needs to go through now, and it is not simple. I suggest leaving her alone."

Later in the interview, the presenters referred to reports of a US strike against Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to lay mines in the Persian Gulf.

Marom expressed surprise at the reported developments, describing the incident as unusual, and noting Iran’s earlier claims that it had deployed mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He said that, to his knowledge, no mines had yet been observed.

He suggested that Iran may have moved from rhetoric to action in order to avoid exposing what he described as a bluff. “Dropping mines in the water is a very dirty event that has rarely been done in recent years," he warned. “If a tanker carrying a thousand tons of fuel suddenly explodes, we see what they are afraid of. Think of a massive ship carrying two million barrels that explodes, with all the fuel spreading across the sea. These are horrific images that nobody wants to see."

Turning to Iran’s broader regional strategy and its reported demand that any ceasefire arrangement include Lebanon, Marom argued that Tehran’s lack of response to US strikes could indicate an interest in continuing diplomatic engagement.

He said Iran believes it is in a position of advantage and that it views itself as having prevailed in the confrontation, adding that in its assessment, US President Donald Trump was the first to concede. “Before the war, we kept saying there would not be a unification of fronts, but the Iranians managed in talks with the Americans to bring Lebanon into the agreement as well," he said.

Toward the conclusion of the interview, Marom addressed the situation of residents in northern Israel and criticized the political leadership for its handling of the security reality.

“My heart is with the residents of the north," he said. “The government needs to come out, and leadership means coming out and speaking honestly to the people. Even if the situation is difficult, the prime minister and defense minister need to show up, speak with northern residents, and explain the situation as clearly as possible in order to manage expectations."

He added an anecdote illustrating daily life under threat: “I was sitting with a friend in the north, and he told me he does a situation assessment before he goes to shower, because he does not know when he may have only a few seconds to run to a safe room."