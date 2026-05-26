Representatives of bereaved families from the Choosing Life Forum and the October Council are expected to meet next week for discussions regarding the establishment of an investigative commission into the events of October 7.

The meeting will mark the first official encounter between the two organizations. Several previous attempts to arrange a similar meeting and create a united front had failed to materialize.

Ironically, tensions and confrontations between members of the two groups outside the Supreme Court of Israel during last month’s High Court hearing on establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre ultimately led to closer dialogue and an agreement to meet.

The central disagreement between the sides concerns the nature of the proposed commission.

While the October Council is demanding the creation of a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7 massacre, representatives of the Choosing Life Forum say they have difficulty trusting such a body. Instead, they are calling for the establishment of a national investigative commission in which figures connected to the Supreme Court would not be involved.