He shouts “Allahu Akbar" and “death to the infidel" while stabbing four people, killing one, at a railway station outside Munich. Bavarian authorities immediately deny that he had “an Islamist motive." Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann adds that the attacker had “mental disorders."

In France, a Muslim man destroys Christmas decorations while shouting “Allahu Akbar": The verdict: “His mental condition, judged deficient, required his hospitalization in the specialized hospital in Allonnes."

In Germany, another Muslim kills a person with a machete in a shopping center in Hamburg while yelling “Allahu Akbar." German authorities consider him “mentally disturbed."

Again in France, a driver runs over pedestrians shouting “Allahu Akbar," but it was “absolutely not an act of terrorism." The man had a “serious and long-term psychological disorder," they decide.

Again in France, a man stabs a rabbi: “Haddouche was judged unfit to stand trial because of mental health problems."

In Austria, a Muslim drives a car into a crowd, killing three people, then gets out and stabs passersby: “He is believed to suffer from mental illness."

In France, again shouting “Allahu Akbar," he attempts to strangle a police officer: “He was said to have a history of psychiatric problems."

If you are beginning to see a pattern in these six cases, you are neither crazy nor a conspiracy theorist (the problem with conspiracies today is that 95 percent are false, but 5 percent are true).

And if those cases are not enough for you, here are thirty more, chosen at random.

-Leytonstone attack, London, knife attack: perpetrator Muhaydin Mire “suffered from paranoid schizophrenia."Amsterdam-Paris attack: “unstable and obsessive" profile.

-Nice attack: “serious psychiatric disorder."

-Würzburg attack: “possible psychological problems."

-Ansbach attack: “psychiatric problems."

-Berlin Christmas market attack: “paranoid behavior and instability."

-Westminster attack, London: “obsessive behavior and instability."

-London Bridge attack: “possible paranoid traits."

-Stockholm attack: “psychologically unstable profile."

-Marseille attack: “long psychiatric history."

-Hamburg attack: “man with psychiatric hospitalizations."

-Trappes attack: “mental disorders."

-Strasbourg attack: “psychologically unstable."

-Villejuif attack: “psychological disorders."

-Reading attack: “personality and mental health disorders."

-Dresden attack: “psychiatric problems."

-Mulhouse attack: “schizophrenic."

-Nice Basilica attack: “possible psychological imbalance."

-Würzburg attack 2: “paranoid schizophrenia."

-Vetlanda attack (Sweden): “man with psychiatric history."

-Brussels attack: “man known to psychiatric services."

-Annecy attack: “possible mental imbalance."

-Eiffel Tower attack: “serious psychiatric disorders."

-Dublin attack: “strong focus on mental health problems."

-Mannheim attack: “mental disorders."

-Solingen attack: “psychological fragility."

-Magdeburg attack: “psychiatric profile."

-Munich attack: “mental infirmity."

-Aschaffenburg attack: “psychiatric history."

Do you still see a pattern?

During the days of the great migration wave and the Paris and Brussels attacks (2015-2016), Europe fell under terror. We had never before seen drivers on our streets running over dozens of innocent people intentionally and then stabbing them. At that time, a protocol was developed: While bodies are still lying in the streets, declare the attacker “crazy," exclude any religious connection, even when shouted aloud by the perpetrator.

The result is this Europe that has convinced itself that it has a problem of collective mental health rather than confronting the reality of a totalitarian ideology imported in massive doses.

The psychiatrization of attacks is not an error of judgment: it is a precise political strategy, just as in the days of the Soviet Union there were psychiatric hospitals for dissidents. Its purpose is to de-Islamize the phenomenon, to remove it from the debate on immigration, failed integration, and the incompatibility between sharia and democracy.

It serves to protect the multiculturalist dogma from its own empirical failure. Because admitting that a disproportionate number of these violent acts come from a specific cultural-religious background would mean recognizing it as the main vector of ideological violence in the West. Better then to transform the terrorist into a patient and the enemy into a victim of the system.

And one of the terrorists responsible for the Bataclan massacre (100 dead) this week is beginning to leave prison for good behavior.

Everything will be fine, dear insane Westerners who boarded a gigantic flotilla heading toward the multicultural island that does not exist.