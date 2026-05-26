Israel's State Prosecutor's Office notified the attorney of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, that the Attorney General and State Prosecutor are considering prosecuting him for the charges of fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of justice.

The prosecution will be subject to a hearing, which will be held soon.

According to the allegations, in the course of fulfilling his duties, Braverman learned in October 2024 that a covert investigation was underway regarding the provision of raw intelligence information, classified as "Top secret for privy individuals only" and obtained through classified intelligence means. The information was transferred to the German Bild newspaper, which published a significant amount of it and partial quotes from its content.

At around the time he learned of the investigation, Braverman asked Eli Feldstein, who served as a media advisor to the Prime Minister, to meet with him urgently at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv. The two met in the middle of the night in Feldstein's car in the Kirya parking lot. Braverman read to Feldstein several names that were written on a piece of paper, including that of IDF NCO Ari Rosenfeld, and asked if he was familiar with them. He told him that an investigation was underway and asked, "Is it connected to you? Is it connected to us? Because if so, I can extinguish it." Feldstein answered no, and the two parted ways.

The investigation became public with the arrests of Feldstein and Rosenfeld, and a severe indictment was filed against them, charging Rosenfeld with handing secret information to Feldstein, and the latter with passing the information to be published in Bild.