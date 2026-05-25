A 12-year-old boy was critically injured Monday evening after falling from the sixth floor of a residential building in Ashkelon. He was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center, where doctors were later forced to pronounce him dead.

The Israel Police said in a statement: “A short time ago, a report was received regarding a minor who fell from a height in a residential building in the city of Ashkelon. Police forces and medical teams arrived at the scene, and the minor was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition, where his death was determined."

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.