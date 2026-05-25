The cornerstone-laying ceremony for the new 12 Stones neighborhood, a joint project by the Saleet & Dimri companies, was held on May 19 at the site in Givat Ze'ev, in the presence of Local Council Head Mr. Yosef Asraf and other distinguished guests.

The new neighborhood, located adjacent to the spectacular Givat Ze'ev nature reserve, features 98 luxury private homes overlooking an open landscape. A portion of the homes has already been sold to a distinguished group of buyers, which will form the foundational stones of the emerging community.

During the event, a foundation scroll was signed by representatives of the companies, contractors, planners, and guests. It was then interred in the ground as a symbol of vision, rootedness, and long-term commitment.

The developers envision 12 Stones as an exceptional, one-of-a-kind neighborhood, dedicating the utmost effort, planning, and meticulous attention to detail to create an intimate, luxurious, and deeply human living environment within a rare natural setting.