שריפה פרצה בחדר הילדים, בני המשפחה נמלטו צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

A miracle in Modi'in Illit: A fire broke out in a local apartment, but family members inside noticed the danger in time and managed to flee the building - seconds before the apartment became a death trap.

Firefighters and volunteers from the Binyamin Regional Station were dispatched in large numbers after neighbors reported thick, black smoke billowing from the building's windows.

The severity of the situation became clear as soon as the first units arrived on the scene. Crews identified open flames and dense smoke raging inside the third-floor apartment. Firefighters quickly rushed upstairs with gear and discovered that the fire had originated in a drywall extension adjacent to the children’s bedroom.

The firefighting teams split up, deploying hoses toward the seat of the fire in the extension and the children’s bedroom while simultaneously conducting meticulous, high-speed sweeps through the heavy blanket of smoke to ensure no one was left behind.

Concurrently, tactical ventilation fans and specialized systems were deployed to clear trapped smoke from the stairwell and adjacent apartments.

Station Commander Yotam Sela of the Binyamin Fire and Rescue District summarized the incident: "This fire could have easily ended with severe injuries or fatalities, if not for the quick thinking of the family members. They didn't hesitate; they simply evacuated the apartment the moment the fire broke out and the initial smoke appeared. This incident proves once again the life-saving importance of installing standalone smoke detectors in every home."