US President Donald Trump told leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries during a conference call on Saturday that if a deal is reached to end the war with Iran, he wants their countries to establish peace agreements with Israel, Axios reported, citing two US officials familiar with the conversation.

According to the report, Trump views expanding the Abraham Accords as a major objective following the conclusion of the conflict with Iran. His primary focus is said to be a potential agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, although regional tensions and Israel’s upcoming elections are seen as major obstacles to progress.

Trump held the call with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain to discuss the developing agreement with Iran.

One US official said leaders on the call, including UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, voiced support for the initiative. “They all said we are with you on this deal. And if it doesn't work, we will be with you too," the official said.

A US official familiar with the discussion said Trump informed the leaders that he planned to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu afterward and expressed hope that Netanyahu would eventually participate in a similar call.

The officials said Trump also told the leaders that countries that have not yet joined the Abraham Accords or established diplomatic relations with Israel should do so after the Iran war ends.

According to the officials, leaders from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan were surprised by the request, and there was a pause on the line before Trump joked about whether they were still present.

Trump later told the leaders that his envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, would continue discussions on the issue in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he wanted to thank Middle Eastern countries for their “support and cooperation," adding that ties would be strengthened through participation in the Abraham Accords.

Trump also suggested that Iran could potentially join the Abraham Accords in the future, a move that would require Tehran to recognize Israel.

Senator Lindsey Graham expressed support for Trump’s proposal in a post on X on Sunday. Graham said that if Arab and Muslim countries agreed to join the Abraham Accords as part of negotiations to end the conflict with Iran, the agreement could become one of the most consequential developments in the region’s history.

Graham also urged Saudi Arabia and other countries to accept Trump’s proposal, warning that rejecting the initiative could affect future relations with the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had previously indicated openness to normalization with Israel, but his position has reportedly become more cautious over the past year.

According to the report, Trump raised the issue of joining the Abraham Accords during a White House meeting with bin Salman last November, but the Saudi leader resisted the proposal.

Saudi officials continue to insist that Israel commit to an irreversible and time-bound path toward a Palestinian state before normalization can move forward, a condition the current Israeli government rejects.

Israeli and US officials believe Saudi Arabia is unlikely to make progress on the issue before Israel’s elections in September and before a new government is formed.