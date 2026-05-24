Nachum Kaplan is a journalist and commentator with 25 years media experience. He held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR. He holds a B.A. in Politics and Indonesian from Monash University and is also a practising psychotherapist.

The West has developed a moral vision so grotesquely malformed that it now reacts more strongly to mockery than to mass homicidal ideology. That is the real outrage behind the vehement criticism directed at Israel’s Far Right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir ridiculed anti-Israel flotilla activists that Israel intercepted at sea, and this triggered predictable convulsions among Western diplomats, journalists, NGOs, and the broader managerial priesthood of professional mourners. His comments were declared cruel, inflammatory, provocative, unbecoming, destabilizing, and presumably responsible for climate change.

It was an ugly display, and I have no time for the thuggish Ben-Gvir - except that his analysis of national security is often correct - yet it is simply deranged that Ben-Gvir being obnoxious provokes more outrage than the two million Hamas supporters in Gaza who call for the genocide of Jews.

In what moral universe does that make sense?

This amorality is so glaring that even Palestinian Arab polling data admits it before Western governments avert their eyes like nervous adulterers spotted leaving a brothel.

The disparity is dishonest, pathological, and intellectually degrading.

One Israeli politician says something rude about activists sailing toward a war zone to perform moral theater for Western cameras, and the diplomatic class collapses onto its fainting couch in horror. Meanwhile, entire generations of Palestinian Arabs are raised to loathe Jews and hold eliminationist hatred toward them.

Then we are told we must “understand the context." The context apparently matters only when Jews are the target.

When Israelis express anger, resentment, suspicion, tribal defensiveness, or contempt after decades of terrorism, rocket attacks, massacres, hostage-taking, stabbings, shootings, suicide bombings, and openly declared genocidal ambitions, the West demands emotional perfection from them.

Israelis are expected to react to existential threats with the emotional regulation of a Buddhist monk floating in a sensory deprivation tank.

Palestinian Arabs, meanwhile, are treated like permanent moral juveniles. Their hatred is endlessly contextualized, sociologized, psychologized, historicized, and aestheticized until exterminationist ideology becomes a form of indigenous self-expression.

The modern Western mind has become incapable of distinguishing between offensive language and civilizational pathology.

That distinction matters. A great many people in Gaza do not just oppose Israeli policies, dislike settlements, and hate the military operations, they oppose a Jewish state’s existence under any borders whatsoever.

This is not something they hide. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad state it openly, and the Palestinian Authority believes the same thing while maintaining the diplomatic nous to lie about it in English. Clerics state it openly. Television programming has stated it openly for years. Polling repeatedly demonstrates support for October 7-style atrocities at levels that would produce mass panic if observed anywhere else.

Imagine if two million Germans in a neighboring enclave supported massacring French civilians while educational institutions glorified the killers and children’s television celebrated exterminationist fantasies. Europe would not react by sending flotillas and lecturing France about proportionality.

Yet when Jews are involved, the West suddenly develops the pattern-recognition abilities of a heavily sedated wombat.

The obsession with Ben-Gvir’s rhetoric reveals something deeper and uglier about Western psychology. It is not hatred that disturbs the West. It is Jewish retaliation, anger, tribal consciousness, and Jews refusal to remain morally decorative victims.

Ben-Gvir understands this and engages in these vulgar stunts precisely because they provoke this kind of reaction, which his supporters adore. Ben-Gvir’s critics do not seem bright enough to grasp that they are doing his bidding for him. This is why one Israeli politician’s vulgarity receives more scrutiny than an entire polity steeped in Palestinian Arab eliminationism.

The Jew is allowed to suffer, or even die, and to make solemn speeches at Holocaust memorials delivered by European leaders whose grandparents were hiding behind curtains whenever moral courage was required.

What the Jew is not permitted to become is emotionally unconstrained. That terrifies the West to its bones marrows.

The ideal Jew in the Western imagination is dead, endangered, apologetic, displaced, intellectualized, or symbolic. The living Jew with military power, territorial instincts, historical memory, and ethnic solidarity produces acute psychological discomfort in the Western minds.

Ben-Gvir infuriates these people not because he is uniquely offensive. Western politics is overflowing with vulgar narcissists, demagogues, and performative populists. Europe itself manufactures them in industrial quantities. America exports them like soybeans.

No. Ben-Gvir’s deeper offense is that he represents Jewish defiance stripped of the submissive etiquette the West prefers. One may disagree with his style, rhetoric, or politics, but the scale of outrage directed toward him compared to the near-indifference shown toward genocidal antisemitism in Gaza exposes a civilization suffering from an advanced moral inversion bordering on cultural dementia.

Western governments know perfectly well Hamas’ evil nature. They know what large segments of Palestinian Arab society believe, and that October 7 was not some mysterious “cycle of violence" that emerged spontaneously from the atmosphere like seasonal humidity.

They saw civilians cheering as mutilated Jewish bodies were paraded through Gazan streets. They saw children raised inside a culture where murdering Jews is framed as heroic transcendence rather than moral depravity.

Yet still they obsess over flotilla activists being mocked. It is difficult to overstate how wicked and decadent this is.

Civilizations nearing exhaustion often lose the ability to prioritize threats correctly. They begin confusing symbols for realities. Tone becomes more important than substance, manners more important than survival, and emotional aesthetics more important than truth.

That is where much of the West now finds itself.

Western elites inhabit environments so insulated from existential danger that they interpret harsh rhetoric as more alarming than annihilationist ideology. They react to poor-taste sarcasm as though violence was an unfortunate sociological phenomenon requiring another symposium, another NGO white paper, and another panel discussion moderated by someone with the moral seriousness of a decorative houseplant.

The result is moral illiteracy on a civilizational scale.

Yet no serious international effort exists to deradicalize Palestinian Arab society at scale. Very little pressure is exerted on the educational, religious, media, and political systems that normalize antisemitic hatred. The world spends more energy condemning Israeli zoning permits than confronting cultures that openly celebrate the murder of Jews.

Even now, after October 7 shattered every remaining illusion about Hamas and the ideological ecosystem surrounding it, much of the West still behaves as though Israeli anger is the central pathology requiring urgent management.

The West is in the grip of moral senility.

The flotilla activists themselves embody this pathology perfectly. They sail toward a territory governed by Islamist fanatics whose rulers massacre civilians, oppress dissent, brutalize women, persecute homosexuals, and call for genocide. Yet somehow the emotional focus always returns to Israeli responses.

One suspects that if Israel’s enemies announced tomorrow that they intended to murder every Jew between the river and the sea - which many effectively announce every second Tuesday before lunch - Western diplomats would respond with another symposium on “de-escalatory language" while condemning Israelis for insufficient sensitivity toward the emotional needs of aspiring mass murderers.

The sickness runs that deep.

There is something profoundly diseased about a civilization that devotes more outrage to an Israeli politician mocking activists than to mass social hatred directed toward Jews across an entire political culture.

Only a moral pauper could conflate a sneer with slaughter.

The West increasingly does exactly that.