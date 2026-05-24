Former minister and MK Yaakov Margi informed Shas chairman Aryeh Deri that he will not run in the upcoming Knesset term, thereby ending his parliamentary career after many years in the Knesset and in senior public roles.

Margi, a veteran of Shas, served over the years in key positions in the Knesset and the government, and is regarded as one of the faction's most experienced and senior figures.

In a statement he released upon his retirement, he said, "The reports about my leaving the Shas movement are not correct. In recent days I spoke with the movement's chairman, Rabbi Aryeh Deri, and expressed my desire not to be placed on the list for the next Knesset, after 23 years in which I served as a member of Knesset, director-general of the movement and Minister of Religious Affairs and Welfare. The movement chairman asked me to wait on the decision. I wish to clarify: I am not leaving the Shas movement. The Shas movement is my home. Any position assigned to me by the Council of Torah Sages and the movement chairman, I will fulfill with dedication and a sense of mission."

MK Margi is the second member of the Shas faction to announce his retirement from the party and from political life. A week earlier, MK Moshe Arbel submitted a resignation letter from the Knesset.

Arbel noted in his letter that his decision to step down comes as the current Knesset's term is ending. He explained that he intends to devote time to his family, to Torah study and to completing a doctoral degree in law at Reichman University. Shortly thereafter he was appointed chairman of the Mehadrin company.