An image published by photojournalist Chaim Goldberg of a haredi IDF soldier on his way to base carrying a Torah scroll is drawing emotional responses online.

The photo shows Captain (Res.) Yehuda Weitzman en route to his military base, dressed in hassidic garb, carrying a rifle, and dragging a suitcase topped with a bulletproof vest.

The detail that drew the attention of social media users more than anything else is the Torah scroll, wrapped in a prayer shawl, being carried on Weitzman's arm.

Cpt. Weitzman has served as a battalion rabbi in the reserves continuously since the war broke out on October 7th, 2023. In the past, he served as a regular soldier and later joined a special Military Rabbinate officers' training course.

When the war broke out in 2023, Weitzman was called up to the reserves and served at the Shura Camp, identifying casualties.

Later in his service, he was assigned as the rabbi of several combat battalions operating in the various arenas, where he currently serves.