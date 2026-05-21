NEW YORK - United Hatzalah will host its highly anticipated annual New York Gala on June 15 in Lower Manhattan, bringing together community leaders, supporters, and first responders. The evening is dedicated to celebrating the organization’s lifesaving impact and the New York community's unwavering commitment to Israel.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of honorees and participants. Ron Dermer will receive the Hero of Israel Award and participate in a special conversation with David Blitzer, American Investor and sports team owner. Renowned comedian Modi Rosenfeld will be honored with the Beacon of Israel Award. Brandon Lutnick and Casey Lutnick will serve as Young Leadership Co-Chairs for the event.

In a powerful and emotional highlight of the evening, Bar Kupershtein, who was held hostage for 738 days, will be making a special guest appearance.

“I'm so excited to be back with the New York Jewish community to celebrate United Hatzalah’s incredible volunteers," said Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah. “There is no city more devoted to Israel than New York."

The gala will begin at 5:30 PM. For tickets and additional information, visit UHNYGALA.com.

About United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah is Israel’s largest independent, volunteer-based emergency medical service organization, providing free, fast emergency medical care to anyone in need, regardless of race, religion, or background.