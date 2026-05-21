Rabbi Chaim Goldberg is the head of Brit Olam, an organization founded by Rabbi Oury Cherki for Noahides around the world.

The Coin of Abraham

On a fixed day each week - not a holiday, not a ceremony, just a Tuesday afternoon - my cousin and I would walk to our grandfather's house.

He would open the Bible and teach us verses.

Not as a lesson. As a conversation. The way a man talks to his grandsons about what he loves.

I especially remember the Book of Samuel.

And there is a moment from those afternoons that I still don't fully know how to explain - a moment when the letters on the page stopped being a story.

David facing Goliath in the Valley of Elah.

Hannah praying at Shiloh.

They weren't people from the past. They were people from this ground. From this land. The land that - a few months later, sometimes a few years later - we would walk on with our own feet.

The Valley of Elah. The hills of Shiloh. The same soil. The same stones.

I did not know then that I was standing inside an architecture. I thought I was sitting with my grandfather.

It has taken me most of my life to understand what was actually happening in those afternoons. And only now, with grandchildren of my own, am I beginning to see what my grandfather already knew.

The Coin of Abraham

There is a passage in the Talmud that disturbs people who read it for the first time. It is found in Tractate Bava Kama, in a discussion that, on the surface, has nothing to do with theology - it is a legal discussion about currency and commerce.

And then, suddenly, this:

"What was the coin of Abraham our father? An old man and an old woman on one side, a young man and a young woman on the other."

Rashi, the great medieval commentator, explains plainly: Abraham and Sarah on one side. Isaac and Rebecca on the other.

Two generations. On the same coin.

Pause on that for a moment. The Talmud is not describing a historical artifact. There is no archaeological coin of Abraham buried in the sands of Hebron. The Talmud is making a theological-architectural statement, dressed in the clothing of metallurgy.

In the ancient world, a coin was the sovereign's identifying seal. A king would strike his face into the metal, and that face would travel through every marketplace in his kingdom. The coin said, in silent metal: "This is mine. This is me. Wherever this coin goes, my authority goes."

And in Hebrew, there is a small linguistic gift that is too perfect to be a coincidence. The word for coin - matbe'a - shares its root with the word teva. Nature. Your nature. The character that identifies who you most fundamentally are.

So the Talmud is saying something quite radical:

Abraham's identifying nature is not Abraham alone. It is Abraham, together with the next generation. The seal that says "this is me" cannot be struck without Isaac and Rebecca already imprinted on the reverse side.

He does not exist without them.

This is one of the strangest and most beautiful claims in the Hebrew tradition - and it is the foundation stone of a worldview that the Western mind, shaped by individualism and personal salvation, almost never reaches on its own.

Sinai - The One Command About Generations

Thousands of years after Abraham, the people who would become Israel stood at Mount Sinai and received the Torah. It is the founding event of the Jewish people. Every covenant, every commandment, every prayer eventually traces itself back to that mountain.

And about this founding event - this single most important moment in the Hebrew story - the Torah says something remarkable. In one place, and one place only, it speaks explicitly about generational transmission:

"Only take heed, and watch your soul carefully, lest you forget the things your eyes have seen… and make them known to your children and to your children's children - the day you stood before the Lord your God at Horeb." (Deuteronomy 4:9-10)

To your children, and to your children's children. Three generations, holding the same moment.

This is not a commandment about memory. Memory is too small a word for what is being asked.

It is a definition of the structure itself: the standing at Sinai is not an event that happened and ended. It is ground that continues - ground that is transmitted from vessel to vessel to vessel. And without that transmission, the standing at Sinai does not exist.

Think about what this means. The Hebrew tradition does not claim that Sinai was a long-ago historical event whose effects ripple into the present. That would be ordinary. Every civilization has founding events that ripple forward.

The Hebrew claim is stronger and stranger: Sinai is not behind you. Sinai is the ground you are standing on right now - but only if the chain of transmission has carried you onto that ground. The covenant lives in the act of passing it forward.

Break the chain, and Sinai disappears - not historically, but structurally. The mountain is still there in the desert. The verses are still on the scroll. But the standing - the actual standing of a soul before the Living God - that requires a grandfather who teaches a grandson the way my grandfather taught me.

The Living Ground

There is a temptation - especially common among Western seekers who first encounter the Hebrew tradition from the outside - to treat all of this as ancient wisdom. As an older civilizational model, beautiful and deep, but somehow distant. Anthropologically interesting. A heritage to admire from a respectful distance.

I want to push back on this with everything I have.

Because it is exactly wrong.

The Hebrew paradigm is not ancient. It is indigenous.

Those words sound similar, but they point in opposite directions. "Ancient" places something in the past. "Indigenous" places something in a living, continuous relationship with a particular land, a particular people, a particular language.

The Valley of Elah, where the shepherd-boy David faced Goliath, is still there. You can drive to it tomorrow. The hills of Shiloh, where Hannah whispered the prayer that gave the world a model of how to pray - they are still there. Children pick wildflowers on those hills today.

And the people of Israel - the actual descendants of the men and women in those stories - have returned to that land. Not as conquerors. Not as archaeologists studying a vanished civilization. They have returned as a people coming back to their own nature. To the coin upon which is stamped who they most fundamentally are.

This is what makes the Hebrew tradition different from every other tradition I know of. It is the only tradition in which the founding texts, the founding ground, and the founding people are all still present, still alive, and still in active relationship with one another.

This is not historical exoticism. This is not a museum civilization. This is a living operating system - and the proof is that you can walk into it on foot, today, with your own children.

And Those Who Join

If you are reading this article, there is a reasonable chance you have walked a particular path. You felt - and I would venture to say you felt rightly - that something essential was missing. The framework was offering you an experience but not a ground. A relationship, but not a covenant.

And you found yourself drawn toward the Hebrew tradition. Toward the God of Abraham, the Torah of Moses, the Land of Israel. You may be exploring the Noahide path - the seven commandments given to all the children of Noah, which the Hebrew tradition has always held as the framework for righteous gentile life.

There is a verse in Isaiah that, I think, was written for you:

"And the foreigners who join themselves to the Lord, to serve Him, and to love the name of the Lord… I will bring them to My holy mountain and make them joyful in My house of prayer… for My house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples." (Isaiah 56:6-7)

Pay attention to the verb. Join themselves. The Hebrew is nilvim - those who attach, who fasten themselves to. It is an engineering word. It does not mean "convert." It does not mean "assimilate." It does not mean to become someone you are not.

It means connect to the existing structure. The Hebrew people are not asking you to build a new structure alongside theirs. They are not asking you to replicate their identity. They are inviting you to join - to fasten yourself to a structure that is already standing, already operating, already carrying the imprint of Abraham.

This is important to understand, because the framework you left may have trained you, without your knowing it, to seek a particular kind of religious experience: intense, personal, emotional, transformative. A flooding of the heart. I felt closeness to the Divine.

The Hebrew tradition does not deny that the heart matters. But it asks you to consider that the heart is an instrument for building, not an end in itself. What matters is not how much you feel in any given moment, but whether you are joining yourself to a structure that will still be standing three generations after you are gone.

What My Grandfather Knew

When my grandfather taught me verses on those Tuesday afternoons, I think he knew exactly what he was doing. I think he knew he was striking a coin in the next generation.

I thought I was sitting with my grandfather.

And that is exactly the point. A coin is struck without announcing itself to the next generation. The grandfather simply sits with the grandson, opens the book, and transmits his nature; the grandson does not know that this is the most important thing he will ever receive.

He will know it later. Sometimes much later. Sometimes, only when he sits down with his own grandchildren and opens the same book.

This is the architecture. This is what the coin of Abraham was always meant to describe. This is what "and to your children's children" was always pointing toward.

Not an event. Not a feeling. Not a single dramatic moment of conversion or revelation.

But a chain. A chain of vessels, each one shaping the next while still in full strength, each one transmitting a nature that is older than itself and younger than itself at the same time.

The Question for You

If you are coming from elsewhere into the Hebrew tradition, this article is not asking you to do anything dramatic. It is not asking you to perform a ritual or recite a formula.

It is asking you a quieter question:

Who is the next generation that you are striking?

It may be your own children. It may be your grandchildren, if you are blessed to have them. It may be a younger person at your work, a student, a neighbor, or someone you mentor without thinking of it that way. The Hebrew tradition does not limit transmission to biological lineage - though it places biological lineage at the heart of the structure. Abraham is the father of all who join themselves to his covenant.

But the question is the same regardless: is there someone, somewhere, on whose reverse side your nature is being slowly imprinted? Someone who, twenty years from now, will not remember the day they learned a particular thing from you - but who will carry that thing forward without knowing where it came from?

Because if there is, then you are participating in the same architecture that Abraham was participating in when he struck his coin. The architecture that my grandfather was participating in when he opened the Bible on a Tuesday afternoon. The architecture that has carried the Hebrew people from Sinai to Shiloh to the Valley of Elah to the city of Jerusalem has been rebuilt in our own days.

And if there is not - yet - then perhaps that is where to begin.

The Coin Continues

Today, I teach my grandson verses.

Sometimes I ask myself if he will remember the day we stood together in the Valley of Elah, looking at the stones where a shepherd-boy once stood. If he passes it forward. If the coin will hold for another generation.

I don't know. And I cannot know.

A coin is struck with strength. But who carries it afterward - that is a responsibility that is no longer mine alone. It belongs to him. And one day, God willing, to his children. And to his children's children.

I can only strike.

And trust that the next generation will bear the nature - his nature, which is also mine, which is also Abraham's.

This is the architecture you are being invited to join. Not as a stranger learning a foreign system, but as a soul taking your own proper place in a structure that has always had room for you.

The coin is still being struck. The chain is still being forged. The land is still standing where it always stood.

And the grandfather is still sitting at the table, waiting for the next grandson to walk in.

An Invitation

Once a year, Noahides from around the world gather in Jerusalem for the Brit Olam Congress - an in-person meeting of those who have joined themselves to the covenant of Abraham.

If something in this article spoke to you, I want to extend a personal invitation. Come stand with us. Not as observers. As part of the chain. The next Congress takes place this November, and you can find the details here:

brit-olam.org/congress

Something happens when people who share the same calling stand in the same room. The coin gets stronger. The chain holds tighter. And the next generation - yours and ours, together - receives a clearer imprint of who we all are becoming.

History has a continuing side. You are invited to stand on it.

Sources referenced: Genesis (Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebecca); Talmud Bavli, Tractate Bava Kama 97b; Rashi ad loc.; Deuteronomy 4:9-10; 1 Samuel 17 (David and Goliath in the Valley of Elah); 1 Samuel 1 (Hannah at Shiloh); Isaiah 56:6-7.