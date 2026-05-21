In summer of 1989, a few months before the Berlin Wall fell a political scientist named Francis Fukuyama published an essay that came to define a new understanding in the West. Titled simply "The End of History?", the piece- described the defeat of fascism in World War II and the collapse of the Soviet Union and its socialist ideology. It appeared that Western liberal democracy and free-market capitalism had won the ultimate battle of ideas.

Events in recent years have proven this bombastic thesis to be totally false. History didn’t end; it just appeared that way to Fukuyama. The battle of ideas is back, and the Western world is waking up to the realization that they are losing their young people to a socialist and Islamist ideology.

In the last 40 years, Western civilization, capitalism, nationalism have been under attack during the same period that the end of history was supposedly in full effect. Regarding bigotry against Jewish people that, too, never went away. There is nothing new under the sun about Jew-hatred except the delivery system. The traditional engines of antisemitism-the church-have largely been supplanted by a new engine: the social media algorithm. Platforms like TikTok and X did not create this bigotry; they simply algorithmically supercharged a continuum of hatred that never truly disappeared.

The stark, unsugar coated reality is that the Jewish people have been abandoned, and the illusion of modern safety is quickly eroding.

What stings the most is the profound sense of betrayal from communities that the Jewish people poured their hearts, souls, and resources into elevating. Over the last century and a half, the Jewish community played an outsized, foundational role in championing civil rights, fighting alongside the African American community, the feminist movement , driving progress within academia and LGBTQ rights. To watch significant factions of those exact same groups, turn their backs, stay silent, or actively fuel hostility today is a heartbreaking reality to reckon with.

It sends a crystal-clear message that must be internalized immediately: there ought to be a stricter balance between “fixing the world" and tending to the survival of one’s own community. One cannot control what is outside one’s control, but one can focus on what is in their control.

The era of relying on the world's collective conscience is officially over, and the path forward must be primarily inward, focused on self-reliance, self-defense and resilience.. It requires an unrelenting effort to tell our story and win the war for hearts and minds. We must unflinchingly call out the blatant hypocrisy of institutional and communal betrayal - as difficult as that may be !

It is no longer sufficient to excel exclusively in the boardroom or the classroom. True self-preservation demands a willingness to face physical reality. Security cannot be guaranteed by others, and protecting families and institutions means prioritizing physical fitness and the practical readiness to defend oneself on the streets, in schoolyards, and at the workplace.

With traditional institutions increasingly failing to offer protection, self-reliance becomes an absolute necessity. We must look at past fair-weather allies and actively seek new partners who offer mutual respect and reciprocal support. Survival and resilience demand that the Jewish community adapt, unite, and lead from a position of strength. The peaceful illusion of 'The End of History' never arrived, the battle of ideas has returned, and we must be ready for the fight.

Daniel M Rosen is the chairman and Co-founder of IMPACT a 501c3 dedicated to organizing, empowering and mobilizing individuals to combat Jew hatred on social media and beyond. He is a regular contributor to Jerusalem Post, JNS, Times of Israel, Israel National News, Algemeiner and other publications. follow us at @joinimpactnow