Member of Knesset Waleed Alhwashla of the Ra'am party, which represents the Islamic Movement, stated that "a sense of frenzy has gripped members of the government as the Knesset elections draw near."

In a video message, Alhwashla noted that "the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee has been debating legislative proposals that threaten democracy, specifically concerning the authority of the Attorney General and the Police Internal Investigations Department."

Alhwashla further claimed that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - whom he labeled "a racist and an agitator" - has ordered the eviction of residents from the Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar, located east of Jerusalem.

Against this backdrop, Alhwashla emphasized that the political stakes are now clear: "We, the Arab sector, must take action in the upcoming phase. This government must be removed from the decision-making circle and replaced with an alternative coalition - one through which we can secure real achievements for Arab society."