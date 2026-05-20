In two undercover operations in under 12 hours on Wednesday, soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit arrested two wanted terrorists in Qabatiya and Shechem (Nablus).

The unit's troops arrested a suspect who worked to advance terrorist operations and planned to commit a terror attack in the immediate timeframe in the village of Qabatiya in the Menashe Brigade area of responsibility.

In another operation, the forces arrested a suspect who worked to advance terrorist activity in Shechem in the Samaria Brigade area of responsibility.

The detainees were transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.