Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

“Not everyone was raped, I would say, but everyone suffered humiliating and disgusting sexual abuse. The Palestinian reported that he was immobilized, stripped naked and, while blindfolded and handcuffed, a dog was brought to him. With encouragement from a trainer in Hebrew, the dog mounted him."

Dogs mounting Palestinian Arabs?

Anyone who believed they had heard everything about Israeli Jews has not yet read “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians" by Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times, which four years ago I called “the Pravda of progressivism."

Fantastic timing!

The New York Times published it on the very day that the report from Israel was arriving about the mass rapes committed by Palestinian Arab terrorists on October 7: individual and gang rapes, vaginal mutilations, forced sexual violence in front of relatives and other horrors from the catalogue of the “resistance."

We are witnessing one of the greatest contemporary intellectual collapses: the replacement of evidence with emotion, of research with suspicion, of ideological narrative with reality.

The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of introducing rats into the Palestinian Arab territories. Not ordinary rats, but “engineered" rats that Israeli high-tech supposedly designed to “attack children and the sick."

A grotesque zoological litany.

Wild boars released by the Zionists destroyed Arab crops.

Israel unleashes hyenas against Palestinian Arabs.

Sharks. Yes, sharks were recruited by the Mossad to destroy tourism in Egypt.

The “Palestinian president", Mahmoud Abbas - the one we shower with money - even went before the plenary session of the European Parliament to claim that a rabbi had asked the Israeli government to poison Palestinian Authority water. At the end of his speech, Abbas received much applause and a standing ovation from many parliamentarians. It took some time before the old relic of Ramallah apologized.

I do not doubt that Islamists may believe in the great conspiracy of Jewish fauna. What is worse is that many Westerners believe it too.

The machinery of Islamic propaganda understood the postmodern void: fill it with emotional narratives, sacred victims and white-Jewish executioners. It works!

Doctor Goebbels is the hidden master of our time.

On August 17, 2009, Aftonbladet, Sweden’s oldest and best-selling newspaper, published an article by Donald Bostrom in which the journalist, without sources or evidence, wrote that the Israeli army, in collusion with the medical establishment, kidnapped Palestinian Arabs to harvest their organs. Jews stealing organs?

The propaganda machine never stops: it simply moves on to the next slander.

Rationalism died when we decided that truth is a white colonial construct. From then on, anything can be said and thought: that the Jews are Satan, that the white man is a racist who pollutes, and that there are not 2 sexes but 72.

The past is not dead; it has gone viral. Welcome to the new world. It is identical to the oldest one. Dark, primitive, drunk on hatred. And incredibly fashionable.

There is a line in “Stella Maris" by the immense Cormac McCarthy:

“When this world that reason has created is finally swept away, it will take reason with it. And it will be some time before it comes back."

Today we are living in that intermediate time, suspended between a dying Enlightenment and triumphant archaism. What is coming, we will discover soon.