Two people suffered minor and very minor injuries on Wednesday as a result of a ramming incident on Route 60 near the town of Ofra in the Binyamin region.

The vehicle that was involved in the ramming fled the scene quickly, immediately after the incident, leading to a large deployment of security forces to the area.

IDF forces who were operating in the area located the vehicle, pursued the driver, and arrested him. The suspect was taken for questioning in the field.

Medical teams dispatched to the scene provided initial medical treatment to the two victims, whose condition was described as mild or very mild.

At this stage, the background to the ramming incident is still under investigation by police and IDF officials, who are examining whether it was a nationalistic ramming attack or a traffic accident.