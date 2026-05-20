The defense-tech company Smart Shooter, which develops and manufactures AI-based fire-control systems, signed a contract with the Defense Ministry to supply SMASH HOPPER systems with a total financial scope that could reach NIS 14.6 million.

The systems are adapted for remote installation and operation on lightweight platforms and are intended to address ground and aerial threats, including drones.

Under the agreement, the company will supply systems, spare parts and related services worth about NIS 6.7 million during the second half of 2026. In addition, the Defense Ministry was given an option to purchase additional similar systems worth NIS 6 million for four months from the date of signing, alongside an option to purchase additional services worth about NIS 1.9 million.

The SMASH HOPPER system is remotely controlled, mobile and lightweight, and can be mounted on static platforms and light vehicles. The company noted that the system is suitable for urban operations, border protection and the safeguarding of sensitive facilities against a range of ground and aerial threats.

Michal Mor, founder and CEO of Smart Shooter, said, "Deepening cooperation with the Defense Ministry is an expression of confidence and further proof of the critical operational value that the SMASH family of systems provides in the field. The HOPPER system, remotely controlled, allows our forces to strike ground and aerial threats with maximum precision - without exposing the soldiers to danger. The operational experience accumulated in Israel continues to be a significant growth engine for us internationally, and we are proud to continue supplying the IDF with the most advanced technologies."

Earlier this month the company reported another contract with the U.S. Department of Defense worth about $10.7 million to supply SMASH 3000SA systems and related services to the U.S. Army during the third quarter of 2026.