Staying home or coming home?

Jerusalem is mid-transformation. Towers are going up. New neighborhoods are forming. With cranes and tractors everywhere and construction sites part of the local color, you can’t miss the city’s changing landscape.

In 2030, Yerushalayim will still steal your heart anew every day. But the city will be a different place to live.

Ir Olam, a new Jerusalem quarter, is now rising at the seam where Kiryat Moshe, Givat Shaul and Beit HaKerem meet. Three residential towers climb 28 to 32 stories alongside a shopping boulevard, restaurants, offices, a conference center, green rooftops and a shul. Spread across 13.6 dunams. That's the size of nearly 4 American football fields.

Start your morning with Shacharis in the residents’ shul downstairs, followed by an espresso on the boulevard. Take a meeting in the lobby or 'commute' to the office with a thirty-second elevator ride and two-minute stroll. Eat lunch on the rooftop, get groceries on the way back up. Swim laps or sweat it out in the gym after dinner. You did all of that without reaching for your car keys.

Ir Olam צילום: Ir Olam

The lobby greets you with ceilings soaring over 14 meters, vibrant foliage and a concierge who knows your name. Will you cook, order in or make a reservation at one of the gourmet rooftop restaurants? Browse the charming boulevard and run errands downstairs. The offices are next door with their separate entrance, own parking garage and private rooftop. You'll never cross paths unless you want to.

Ir Olam. צילום: Ir Olam.

All this at one address. Ir Olam.

ISA Group is behind Yerushalayim’s most significant modern development. Akiva Zuravin, ISA’s chairman, is the figure driving the dream as well as every meticulous detail. The fame and acclaim of Jerusalem Estates at the Schneller compound speaks to what ISA promises. And delivers. It’s as evident in the facade’s stone cornices as it is in the advanced acoustic glazing you can’t see.

The best masters at their art were assembled to bring the Ir Olam vision to life. Yashar Architects, famed for Tel Aviv's ToHa Tower and the Diamond Exchange, designed the complex. Orly Shrem handled the interiors. It sounds banal to say this but Jerusalem real estate hasn't offered anything like this before. A full quarter, built to a standard the city has never seen, sitting at its new front door.

Ir Olam צילום: Ir Olam

What will your day in Jerusalem look like in 2030?

Construction is underway and this home can be yours even sooner than you think. Get all the details >>>