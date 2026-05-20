ILTV, the international English-language news and content network broadcasting from Israel, has completed a change in ownership as part of a Management Buyout (MBO) transaction, marking a significant strategic development in the international Jewish media landscape.

The company, previously owned by businessmen Simon Falic and David Herzog, has been acquired by New York-based tech entrepreneur and businessman Reuven Moskowitz, together with Tom Zadok, who has served as the company’s CEO in recent years and will continue to lead the company moving forward.

All ILTV operations and business partnerships will continue without change.

As part of its new vision, the company has developed a strategic growth plan aimed at expanding its international presence beyond traditional news and current affairs. The plan includes the development of new formats across culture, music, entertainment, lifestyle, and podcasts, while maintaining the company’s core news operations, alongside expanding its live broadcasting capabilities and strengthening the brand’s digital and social media presence.

In addition, the company plans to invest significantly in technological innovation and the integration of AI systems into its production, editing, distribution, and content workflows, as part of its adaptation to the rapidly evolving media landscape and the content consumption habits of younger generations.

The company believes that the growing global demand for English-language Israeli content, particularly during the current period, will enable ILTV to continue expanding in the years ahead and further strengthen its position as a leading international media brand emerging from Israel.

Since its establishment in 2015, ILTV has become one of the leading English-language media platforms covering Israel for international audiences, delivering live news broadcasts, original programming, real-time updates, and digital content distributed worldwide.

The company operates a live news channel broadcasting 24/6 and is distributed across more than 10 television networks and international streaming platforms. Additionally, it has built a social media audience of more than 2.2 million followers across its platforms.

In April, during the recent conflict with Iran, the company reached record-breaking audience engagement, surpassing 100 million monthly views across its social media and digital news platforms. Today, ILTV has approximately 846,000 YouTube subscribers, more than 800,000 Facebook followers, close to 300,000 Instagram followers, and approximately 130,000 TikTok followers.

Throughout the months of conflict, for many around the world ILTV became one of the leading English-language sources for real-time information and updates about events unfolding in Israel.

The company’s primary audience includes English-speaking Jewish communities worldwide, particularly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, alongside pro-Israel audiences and Evangelical communities.

Tom Zadok, CEO of ILTV, said: "ILTV is entering a new era. I would like to thank the company’s outgoing owners, Simon Falic, David Herzog, Jess Dolgin, and Yaakov Berg, for their trust, support, and partnership throughout the years. Together, we built a media platform with global impact during a significant and complex period for Israel and the Jewish world."

"I am proud and excited to begin this new chapter together with Reuven Moskowitz, and I believe that the combination of vision, innovation, and belief in our path will allow us to lead ILTV into the biggest, most meaningful, and most successful years in the company’s history."