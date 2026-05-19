Israeli AI startup Decart has raised $300 million in a funding round that values the company at $4 billion, further establishing it as one of Israel’s fastest-growing artificial intelligence unicorns.

Jewish News reported that the company, founded in 2023 by former Unit 8200 veterans Dr. Dean Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, the Tel Aviv-based company develops AI infrastructure and “world models" that allow artificial intelligence systems to generate and respond to video, simulations and virtual environments in real time.

The funding round was led by Radical Ventures and included new backing from NVIDIA, along with investments from Adobe Ventures, Toyota Ventures, eBay Ventures, Atreides Management and Valor Equity Partners. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Zeev Ventures also joined the round.

Prominent individual investors included Andrej Karpathy, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, members of Nintendo’s founding Yamauchi family and gaming investor Moritz Baier-Lentz.

The latest investment brings Decart’s total funding to more than $450 million after the startup raised $100 million last year at a $3.1 billion valuation.

Alongside the funding announcement, Decart revealed strategic partnerships with both Amazon and NVIDIA. Amazon will also become a strategic customer, allowing its cloud users to access Decart’s AI technology for applications in media, commerce, advertising and robotics.

At the center of Decart’s platform is DOS 2.0, an upgraded optimization infrastructure designed to improve the speed and cost efficiency of AI processing across NVIDIA GPUs, Google TPUs and Amazon Trainium chips.

The company says its technology can dramatically reduce AI processing costs while supporting real-time video and simulation generation, positioning the Israeli startup at the forefront of next-generation AI infrastructure.