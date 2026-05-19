Qatar stressed that recognizing the Nakba is an indispensable basis for any peace solution to the Palestinian issue.

The statement was delivered by Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar’s permanent representative to the UN, during a special session of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People marking 78 years since the Nakba at UN headquarters in New York.

The Qatari ambassador highlighted the importance of adopting UN General Assembly Resolution 79/82, noting that Qatar was proud to be among the countries that sponsored it. “Recognition of the Nakba is an indispensable basis for any just, comprehensive and sustainable peace solution to the Palestinian question," she said.

She also condemned what she described as “illegal Israeli decisions" in Judea and Samaria, including alleged annexation efforts, accelerated settlement construction, legislation on the death penalty, and restrictions on freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem. In addition, she stressed the need for all parties to fully uphold the ceasefire agreement.

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, the ambassador called for the crossings to be opened to ensure the continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. She added that Qatar remains committed to the two-state solution and to “realizing the right of return of Palestinian refugees to their lands in accordance with international law."