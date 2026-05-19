The singer-songwriter Mati Shriki, a reservist, has released his new single "Mizmor Letodah" (A Song Of Thanksgiving) - a work born out of the wartime period, from a personal, genuine place that comes straight from the heart.

The song is based on Psalm 100, and presents it as Shriki experienced the war days up close: with the pain, with the loss - and with the miracles.





"I was also drafted into reserves under the Home Front Command. I served almost 200 days and witnessed up close the magnitude of the miracles that surrounded us. Despite all the losses and the pain, one cannot ignore the miracles and the successes. I felt that this is what connects most to Mizmor Letodah - it is a genuine gratitude based on the reality unfolding before our eyes," Shriki said.

Alongside the song, Shriki released a unique video he created himself, combining real footage with AI technology that transformed all the war images into Lego figures. The choice is not random.

"I created the video out of a desire to make the message accessible to every age, including children who may be less exposed to what war is. Everyone should know that our soldiers are heroes and are loved, and I chose a sweet and friendly way to express that, using Lego figures. To me, Lego is also like our reality - the understanding that God is the one who leads everything penetrates more than ever. He builds reality, sometimes assembling and sometimes taking apart. We do not always know why, but we trust Him and are sure that all His deeds are for the good. For us, all that remains is to try."

Music, arrangement, script, animation and video: Mati Shriki