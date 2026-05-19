תיעוד | לוחמי מג"ב עצרו את משליך המטענים לקבר רחל צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers settled a score on Monday night with a terrorist who attempted to harm IDF soldiers and threw explosive devices at the Rachel's Tomb compound last week.

The arrest was made following precise intelligence received in recent days. During the nighttime operation, the Border Police forces moved covertly and entered deep into the Aida Camp outside Bethlehem near the tomb complex.

The officers went directly to the suspect's home, surrounded the building, located the boy inside the home, and arrested him without incident or violent opposition.

Upon inspection, the forces found that the suspect is 17 years old, a resident of the Aida Camp, who allegedly acted through nationalist motives. Following his arrest, the suspect was taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet.