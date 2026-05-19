Every year on Chag HaShavuot, Klal Yisrael observes the famous minhag (custom) of eating dairy dishes. The Rema and the Magen Avraham explain the historical makor (source) for this practice: when Bnei Yisrael stood at Har Sinai and received the Torah, they suddenly became commanded in the complex halakhot of Kashrut, Shechitah, and the strict prohibitions of basar b'chalav (milk and meat).

Instantly, all of their prepared meat and cooking vessels became treif. Under the new Torah law, their existing meat was not shechted, the blood had not been salted out, and the chelev (forbidden fats) had not been removed. To prepare a meat seudah (feast) under these brand-new guidelines would require hours of tedious labor-inspecting chalafim (slaughtering knives), performing shechitah, checking for treifot in the organs, and koshering utensils. Physically exhausted from the intensity of the Gilluy Shechinah (the Revelation of Hashem) and lacking any permissible meat, they opted for a simple, cold dairy meal instead.

But this raises a glaring question: Why are we celebrating a lack of preparation?

Matan Torah is the most monumental, grand event in Jewish history. If the Jewish people were unorganized and unable to manage a proper meat seudah to celebrate the greatest day of their lives, that sounds like a historical flaw. Why do we commemorate their unreadiness by making dairy the centerpiece of our Chag table every single year? Usually, we hide our historical shortcomings-we don't make them the menu!

The answer to this question addresses the biggest psychological hurdle we face in our personal avodah (service of God) and spiritual growth: the trap of an "all-or-nothing" mindset.

The Yetzer Hara (evil inclination) rarely approaches us openly. Instead, it comes when we wish to do something good, whispering that since we cannot do it perfectly, we shouldn't bother doing it at all. It demands a destructive philosophy of oder gor, oder gornisht-either completely, or nothing at all. It whispers: "Wait until your life settles down. Wait until you have the proper harchavat hadaat (peace of mind). Wait until you can do it right."

This is a highly sophisticated trap. By convincing us that the good we wish to do must be flawless, it successfully paralyzes us into doing nothing at all. It teaches us the destructive lie that the perfect is the enemy of the good: האויב של הטוב הוא היותר טוב (The enemy of the good is the better).

The dairy minhag serves as the ultimate historical antidote to this trap. It reveals exactly why the Ribbono shel Olam gave the Torah to human beings rather than to perfect malachim (angels).

As the Gemara in Masechet Shabbat notes, when Moshe Rabbeinu ascended to Shamayim, the Malachei HaShareit (ministering angels) protested. They argued that a text so holy and sublime should not be given to flawed, flesh-and-blood humans. Moshe countered by looking at the practical mitzvot within the Torah: "Do angels have a Yetzer Hara? Do angels conduct business in the marketplace? Do they have parents to honor?"

The Ribbono shel Olam accepted Moshe's defense. A malach doesn't have human friction, messy logistics, or a hectic schedule. If the Torah were meant for malachim, the transition at Sinai would have been seamless and instantaneous. But Hashem didn't want an angelic performance; He wanted a human relationship.

By eating dairy, we are celebrating the reality of an imperfect human transition. Hashem did not say, "I will withhold the Torah until you have all your kosher kitchens set up flawlessly, your butchers trained, and your schedules cleared." No. He gave the Torah to a nation that was technically unready, overwhelmed, and flawed. He lovingly accepted their simple, imperfect dairy meal because it represented their immediate, raw ratzon (desire) to do whatever they could at that exact moment.

To drive this point home, consider a story about the Ponevezher Rov (Rav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman), the man who rebuilt the great Ponevezh Yeshiva in Eretz Yisrael from the ashes of the Holocaust.

The Yeshiva was famous for housing the most brilliant young minds in the Torah world. On the night of Shavuot, the Beit Medrash was electric. Hundreds of bachurim (young men) were staying up all night, engaged in passionate, sharp intellectual debates. But sitting in the corner was one young bachur who was not a genius. He struggled immensely just to understand the basic text. While everyone around him was flying through pages, he was stuck, fighting for every single line.

Right before dawn, the frustration completely broke his heart. He closed his Gemara, walked out into the empty hallway, leaned against the wall, and began to cry bitter tears. He looked up to Shamayim and sobbed: "Ribbono shel Olam! You gave such a beautiful, perfect Torah to Your people. But You didn't give me the brains to understand it. What am I even doing here?"

As he was weeping, the Ponevezher Rov walked down the hallway. He saw the boy crying, walked over, and placed a warm, loving hand on his shoulder. "My son," the Rov asked softly, "why are you crying on the night of Zman Mattan Toratenu?"

The boy poured his heart out. "Look inside at the Beit Medrash. The lamdanim (scholars) are bringing You magnificent gifts of brilliant execution. But look at me. I have nothing to give. My effort is worth nothing."

The Ponevezher Rov looked at him with deep love and said words that the boy never forgot: "My dear child, you have it completely wrong. Do you think the Ribbono shel Olam needs geniuses? In Shamayim, Hashem is already surrounded by millions of perfect malachim who understand everything flawlessly. Hashem does not lack perfection. Do you know what the Ribbono shel Olam is looking for down in this world on the night of Shavuot? He is looking for a heart. He is looking for Ratzon-the pure desire to connect. I promise you, your tears of struggle in this empty hallway are more precious to the Almighty right now than all the brilliant chiddushim being shouted inside that room."

This brings the yesod (foundation) directly home to each and every one of us, especially during this prolonged, painful war in Eretz Yisrael.

The story of the boy in the hallway is the story of Klal Yisrael at Mount Sinai. They couldn't put together a flawless seudah feast, but they showed up. Right now, our minds are deeply fractured. We are living under a heavy cloud of worry, sirens, and national grief. Our concentration is shattered, and our yishuv hadaat is completely gone.

When we wish to do a mitzvah to help others, or pick up a sefer to learn, the Yetzer Hara exploits our exhaustion. It whispers: "What is the point of your small effort? You can't focus properly, and you can't solve the problem completely."

But the message of the dairy minhag provides the ultimate answer.

Hashem does not demand an angelic, calm environment to receive His Torah. He gave it to us at the foot of a mountain that was burning with fire, smoke, and thunder, to a nation that was overwhelmed and physically unready. He created the Torah specifically for human beings who must navigate stressful, real-world crises.

A hard-fought effort made during difficult times is immeasurably more precious than flawless perfection in a time of ease. An hour of learning that is interrupted by anxiety, or a short tefillah (prayer) said with a heavy heart, is not "second-class" avodah in the eyes of the Almighty.

Our job right now is practical: do not wait for a perfect setup to do good. Bring your fractured time, your busy schedule, and your anxious heart to the table this Shavuot and say: "Ribbono shel Olam, things are heavy and my focus is broken-but I am showing up anyway, and this is my honest best."

We should never succumb to the trap of oder gor, oder gornisht, nor avoid doing gemilat chasadim, mitzvot, and maasim tovim because we cannot do them to perfection. When we embrace our simple "dairy meal" efforts, Hashem lovingly accepts our ratzon, shields His nation, and brings the ultimate yeshuah (salvation) to Klal Yisrael.