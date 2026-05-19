Hundreds of members of the Antwerp Jewish community gathered on Monday for a protest and prayer rally at the Machsike Hadass study hall following the indictment of local mohels (ritual circumcisers).

The gathering was led by Rabbi Aharon Schiff, the rabbi of the local community.

In his address, Rabbi Schiff stated, "A terrible decree has befallen the city. The mohels are people who sacrifice themselves, and even during the Passover holiday, they travel to faraway places to circumcise and perform the mitzva. Everyone knows that our mohels are G-d-fearing and righteous people."

Rabbi Schiff also addressed the feelings of crisis in the community, saying, "In the past, there was a decree against slaughter, and now, we face a decree against circumcision. The mitzva of circumcision is a great thing for which generations sacrificed their lives. You can call it antisemitism, and that's correct, but our way is for everyone to self-reflect."

Following the address, the congregation recited Psalms, praying for the success of the mohels and the withdrawal of the charges. The indictments worried the local community, which fears harm to their freedom of worship and ability to perform the commandment of circumcision in the traditional manner.