Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter sharply criticized the J Street organization during remarks at a National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism gathering in Washington, accusing the group of undermining Israel while presenting itself as pro-Israel.

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible on Monday, Leiter described J Street as “a cancer within the Jewish community" and said, “the worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous."

“How can you be pro-Israel and advocate for an arms embargo on a state that’s fighting a seven-front war against Iranian proxies?" Leiter asked.

The remarks came after J Street called for ending US aid to Israel, including support for programs such as Iron Dome.

Leiter said he had no objection to groups openly identifying as pro-Palestinian.

“If they said that they were pro-Palestinian, I wouldn’t have a problem meeting with them," he said. “I meet with pro-Palestinian groups."

“But when you come and say in such a two-faced manner, ‘We’re pro-Israel, we’re pro democracy,’ there’s a democratically elected government in Israel," he continued. “You don’t like Netanyahu, make aliyah, vote in the next election, and express yourself. Don’t say you’re ‘pro-democracy’ and decry and defy the position of the democratic government of Israel."

Leiter also took aim at lawmakers supporting legislation to block weapons sales to Israel, appearing to refer to Sen. Bernie Sanders without naming him directly.

“One senator told me that the sponsor is a Jew," Leiter said. “The sponsor is not a Jew. The sponsor is a Communist, who may have Jewish pedigree. That doesn’t make him a Jew."

Leiter also urged supporters of Israel to distance themselves from J Street. “You’ve got to create an atmosphere where there’s going to be competition among candidates who say, ‘I don’t have anything to do with J Street,’ and have competition among candidates who say, ‘I’m proudly affiliated with AIPAC,’" he said.

Responding to the comments, J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami said the ambassador should engage with the organization instead of attacking it.

“J Street represents a large and growing segment of the American Jewish community that supports and cares deeply about Israel but opposes policies we believe are making it less secure and more isolated," Ben-Ami said.

“Serving effectively as Israel’s ambassador to the United States requires engaging with those disagreements, not attacking the patriotism or integrity of fellow Jews," he added.