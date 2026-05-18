​Rabbi Mendel Kessin, a talmid muvhak (close disciple) of Rav Moshe Feinstein zt"l, gives an equation by which to master kol haTorah kulah (the entire Torah) in a short time. It is based on a fundamental principle that Mishnayot are the database of the Torah. With fluency in all of the Mishnayot, one is already fluent in 40 percent of Shas (the Talmud, the Oral Torah), totaling 100,000 facts of Torah information. Once the Mishnah is mastered, Shas merely brings up the questions that need to be solved, which are then applied in halakha (Jewish law).

​The fact that fluency in Mishnah brings mastery of the whole Torah can be seen in the following three stories.

​Reb Chaim Brisker

​Reb Chaim Brisker was looking for a son-in-law, so he traveled to different cities. When he was visiting one city, two Gerer Chassidim came to speak with him. One was Rabbi Tzvi Hirsch Glickson, who began to discuss Torah learning with Reb Chaim. Reb Chaim was blown away by this young man's knowledge. He proceeded to inquire how the young man had acquired so much knowledge in the Torah. Rabbi Glickson told him that his father would not let him learn Gemara until he knew the Shisha Sidrei Mishnah (the Six Orders of Mishnah) by heart. Upon hearing this, Reb Chaim chose him to marry his daughter.

​When the Misnagdim wondered how he, Reb Chaim, the premier Talmudic master, could give his daughter to a Chassid who wasn't well-versed in the Gemara, Reb Chaim quipped that he could teach him Gemara.

​Rav Gustman

​Rav Gustman, at just 21 years old, sat on the Beit Din (rabbinical court) of the Gadol Hador (leader of the generation), Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzinski. How was he able to achieve such a feat?

​He explained that his principal in cheder would not let him learn Gemara until he knew the Mishnah by heart. After memorizing it at age 10, he finished Shas at age 16, and he stood on the Beis Din at age 21.

​Rav Moshe Feinstein

​Rav Moshe Feinstein would learn two perakim (chapters) of Mishnayot every day, often while he was wrapping his tefillin. Someone once approached him and asked, "Aren't Mishnayot just for yahrzeits?" Rav Moshe answered that no matter how great you become, you must learn Mishnayot because it is the yesod (foundation) of the whole Torah, kol haTorah kulah.

​Making Torah Sharp in Your Mouth

​The Gemara (Kiddushin 30a) notes that when the Torah states you must teach your children Torah, it uses the word veshinantam. The Gemara explains that this means Torah should be shanun, or sharp in your mouth. This means one must have familiality with the entire Torah. A foundation in Mishnah offers such a path.

​By learning 3 Mishnayot a day, one can finish all Shisha Sidrei Mishnah in three years. Learning 6 Mishnayot a day achieves this in two years, and learning 12 Mishnayot a day achieves it in one year. Rav Kessin lays out a blueprint and an approach to grasp the entire Torah.

​Be A Sinai

​As Shavuot approaches, it is worth noting a Gemara (Horayot 14a) where the question was asked: Who is greater, a "Sinai" (a scholar with vast knowledge) or an "Oker Harim" (one who can uproot mountains with deep intellect)? The response was that a "Sinai" is greater.

The anniversary of Har Sinai is approaching, and the Torah itself has judged what matters most, which is yediot (knowledge).