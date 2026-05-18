Dr. Avi Perry is a former professor at Northwestern University, a former Bell Labs researcher and manager, and later served as Vice President at NMS Communications. He represented the United States on the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Standards Committee, where he authored significant portions of the G.168 standard. He is the author of the thriller novel 72 Virgins and a Cambridge University Press book on voice quality in wireless networks, and is a regular op-ed contributor to The Jerusalem Post and Israel National News.

For many Israelis, the Eurovision Song Contest is far more than a music competition. It carries emotional, cultural, historical, and even political significance that goes well beyond entertainment.

Israel geographically belongs to the Middle East, yet historically and culturally many Israelis feel deeply connected to Europe. Eurovision became one of the few major international stages where Israel could participate as a normal member of a broader cultural family. In a region where Israel often experiences diplomatic isolation and hostility, Eurovision symbolizes acceptance, belonging, and international legitimacy.

This emotional connection is intensified by Jewish history itself. After centuries of exclusion, persecution, and isolation in many parts of Europe, participation in a massive pan-European cultural celebration carries a deeper psychological meaning for many Israelis. It represents the feeling that Israel and the Jewish people are part of the international community and deserve recognition as equals.

At the same time, Israelis are highly sensitive to international public opinion because Israel constantly exists under global political scrutiny. As a result, Eurovision often feels less like a simple music contest and more like a symbolic referendum on Israel itself. When an Israeli performer succeeds, many Israelis feel that ordinary people around the world are connecting to them on a human level despite politics and conflict. Conversely, protests, boycotts, or perceived hostility during the contest can feel deeply personal to many Israelis.

Eurovision also occupies a special place in Israeli culture. The national selection process receives enormous media attention. Families gather to watch the competition together, and the Israeli representative temporarily becomes a national symbol. In a country often dominated by political tension and security concerns, Eurovision creates a rare moment of collective excitement centered on music, creativity, and national pride.

Israel’s past victories strengthened this emotional attachment. Winning performances, including the historic victory of Dana International in 1998, became defining cultural moments that projected a modern, creative, and diverse image of Israel to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

In recent years, however, Eurovision has increasingly become entangled with politics, especially regarding Israel. This tension became especially visible in the dramatic discrepancy between jury voting and public voting during the last two contests.

Both in 2024 and 2025, Israel performed far better with the European public than with the professional juries. In 2025, Israel’s representative, Yuval Raphael, won the public vote but received significantly weaker support from the juries, ultimately finishing second overall.

This sharp divide triggered intense debate across Europe and Israel alike.

Many Israelis and supporters of Israel interpreted the public vote as evidence that ordinary Europeans were able to separate politics from music and still connect emotionally with the Israeli performer. Under this interpretation, the televote represented authentic public sentiment, while the juries reflected political or ideological bias within cultural elites.

Critics of Israel, however, offered a very different explanation. Some argued that Israel benefited from highly organized online voting campaigns encouraging supporters to vote repeatedly, turning the public vote into a form of political mobilization rather than purely musical appreciation. Eurovision organizers later adjusted certain voting rules partly because of the controversy surrounding mass televoting campaigns.

At the same time, Eurovision organizers repeatedly stated that they found no evidence of actual fraud or irregularities in the voting process. The controversy therefore centered less on illegal manipulation and more on the broader question of whether politics and organized activism now heavily influence the contest.

The divide between juries and public audiences is not entirely new. Professional juries often reward vocal precision, composition quality, technical performance, and staging discipline, while public audiences tend to vote emotionally, rewarding charisma, narrative, identity, memorability, and personal connection.

But when a country becomes politically symbolic, as Israel has, that gap can become enormous.

For many Israelis, another important dimension exists. Precisely because rejection of Israel is often highly visible and vocal in parts of the Muslim world and among some progressive activist movements in the West, strong public support for Israel in Eurovision is interpreted by many Israelis as evidence that the broader public may not fully share the intensity of those anti-Israel narratives. In that sense, Eurovision results can be perceived as a kind of paradigm shift - a sign that beneath the loud political discourse, large segments of ordinary people may still feel sympathy, respect, or openness toward Israel and Israelis.

Some Israelis even believe that sustained public sympathy at the cultural level can gradually influence political realities over time. Public opinion often shapes democratic governments, media environments, and international attitudes. From this perspective, a strong public response to Israel at Eurovision is seen not merely as entertainment success, but as a possible indicator of deeper long-term shifts in how Israel is perceived internationally.

For supporters of Israel, the voting discrepancy reinforced the belief that ordinary people remain more sympathetic toward Israel than political, cultural, or media elites. For critics of Israel, the same discrepancy suggested that political mobilization campaigns were distorting the contest.

This is why Eurovision in Israel is viewed through a much broader lens than music alone. To many Israelis, a strong Eurovision result symbolizes cultural acceptance, international recognition, resilience, and human connection during a period of growing polarization and hostility.

In the end, Eurovision has become for Israel not merely a song contest, but a symbolic stage where music, politics, identity, and national emotion all intersect.