Former Knesset member and minister Moshe Arbel of the Shas party submitted his official resignation letter from the Knesset today to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The resignation, submitted under Section 40 of the Basic Law: Knesset, concludes twelve years of parliamentary and public service by Arbel in the Knesset. According to the Shas list, Erez Malul is expected to replace him in the Knesset.

In his letter, Arbel reviewed his public career, from his early roles as a parliamentary adviser and chief of staff to serving as an MK, Deputy Knesset Speaker, Interior Minister and Health Minister.

“Twelve years - more than a quarter of my life - of meaningful work on behalf of all citizens of the State of Israel… Out of love for the People of Israel and seeing good in each and every one of them," he wrote.

Arbel said his decision to step down comes as the current Knesset term nears its end. He explained that he now plans to devote time to his family, Torah study, and completing his doctoral degree in law at Reichman University.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the Council of Torah Sages and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri for the trust placed in him throughout his public service.

Arbel concluded his letter with a prayer for unity among the public and its representatives: “May the Knesset merit removing the causes of division, eliminating the barriers that separate us, and banishing baseless hatred from among us, so that we may respect one another and act with moderation toward each other."