ConsultWrite Media had one person in mind when they developed the campaign for Aderet Jerusalem at Givat Hamatos. He's been thinking about buying in Israel for years. He's attended the webinars. He's walked the neighborhoods, done the math, had the conversations at the Shabbos table.

He has opinions.

He just hasn't done it yet.

"That's the buyer most campaigns completely ignore," says Chayale Kaufman, founder and CEO of ConsultWrite Media. "They lead with brochure style features, as if the reader needs to be informed. But this person already knows. He doesn't need information. He needs to feel like someone finally gets him."

ConsultWrite Media is a New Jersey-based full-service marketing agency with nearly two decades of experience serving the Jewish community. They were commissioned to develop a print and digital campaign for Jerusalem's first modern planned neighborhood. The project features 2,600 residences, private outdoor space, and direct light rail access. It stands out for its Jerusalem address, low-rise buildings, and the announcement that Rabbi Kalman Topp will be joining as its Rabbinic Leader.

Chayale Kaufman צילום: Public Relations

The campaign they built deliberately avoided the standard real estate playbook.

"Every Israel real estate ad looks the same," Kaufman explains. "We didn't want to add another one of those to the pile. We wanted to make someone put the magazine down and think about it for the rest of Shabbos."

The result is a brilliant campaign anchored by a single line: Yerushalayim. It's Time.

The master ad opens with the reader himself. It acknowledges the years of looking, the webinars, the neighborhoods that never quite felt right, and then makes a confident turn. Features appear, but woven into the life being pictured rather than listed as specs.

The second ad leads with a headline that works precisely because of who it's about. They Left Beverly Hills for This. Rabbi Kalman Topp made the same decision the reader has been weighing. They just did it first.

"A name in an ad is easy", says Kaufman. "The Topps are proof of what this community is becoming. That's a different thing entirely."

For ConsultWrite Media, this is what eighteen years in the Jewish media space looks like in practice. The most powerful thing an ad can do is make someone feel understood before it asks them for anything. Once again, they built a campaign where the reader doesn't feel sold. He feels seen.

Chayale@Consultwritemedia.com

credit: ConsultWrite Media

credit: ConsultWrite Media