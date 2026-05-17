Rabbanit Miriam Hauer, a lifelong teacher of Tanach to people of all ages and member of Emunah Women, lives in Jerusalem. Her son. Her son, Rabbi Moshe Hauer z"l, was executive vice president of the Orthodox Union. z"l, was executive vice president of the Orthodox Union.



We are reaching the end of Sefirat Ha’omer. The purpose of this count is the anticipation of Matan Torah. We count the days toward this momentous occasion - the day when Am Yisrael united with the purpose of our creation: the Torah.



In Yerushalaim, one finds people learning Torah at any hour and in any place. One can listen to high-level shiurim all day long - even in the kitchen while cooking or washing dishes. The Torah waits for us. The thirst and hunger for Torah can be satisfied by shiurim on the radio, internet, in shuls, batei midrash, and yeshivot.

How wonderful it is to see the streets of Yerushalaim on Shavuot night, filled with groups of people moving from place to place to learn Torah



Human history has its celebrated heroes, and Jewish history is no different. However, our most celebrated figures are not heroes of the battlefield, but of our spiritual life. Even our most outstanding victorious fighter, David Hamelech, is celebrated not for the defeat of Goliath, but for being the author of the universally moving and admired Tehillim psalms. On Shavuot we also celebrate David's birthday by reading Megillat Ruth, the story of David's birth and his lineage

