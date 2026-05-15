Betsy Berns Korn, Chair, and William C. Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Friday condemned the column by Nicholas Kristof which appeared in The New York Times and accused Israel of the mass rape of Arab prisoners, including by allegedly training dogs to rape prisoners.

“The recent New York Times column by Nicholas Kristof on alleged Israeli prison abuses of suspected Hamas terrorists relies on claims that are weakly sourced, lacking in specificity, contested, and unsupported by evidence," the Jewish leaders said.

“The column elevates anonymous testimony, much of it secondhand, from advocacy groups known for their bias and disputed credibility, including histories of fabrication, and allegations that remain unverified. Even former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, cited in support, later clarified that his remarks were misrepresented and did not support the article’s allegations," they added.

“A fundamental difference separates substantiated wrongdoing from allegations that are weakly sourced, contested, or unproven. In democratic societies, that distinction matters. It separates responsible reporting from distortion," said Korn and Daroff.

“The timing of the column is questionable at best. It appeared on the eve of the release of ‘Silenced No More,; a report by the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children. The Commission report documents Hamas’s use of sexual violence during the October 7 attacks and against hostages in captivity. It draws upon more than 10,000 photos and videos, over 1,800 hours of visual material, and over 400 testimonies, all cross-referenced and geolocated."

“As evidence of Hamas’ systematic and grotesque atrocities came into public view, the Kristof column instead propagates anonymous claims that remain disputed and unverified, including unprecedented and highly improbable allegations of sadism that draw attention away from the Commission’s report and suggest a false moral equivalency," the statement continued.

“The consequences are not abstract. For centuries, blood libels portrayed Jews as uniquely sadistic and inhuman. When modern narratives echo those themes, they reinforce patterns that have historically fueled hatred and violence against Jews."

The Jewish leaders warned, “Spreading unproven and inflammatory claims about Jews carries real risk. At a time of dramatically rising antisemitism worldwide, that risk is growing. When falsehoods are spread by a seemingly credible source with global reach, they do not just misinform. They dehumanize. And that has consequences."

On Thursday, the Israeli government announced that it would file a lawsuit against The New York Times over the op-ed.

Later in the day, around 200 Jewish demonstrators and supporters of Israel gathered outside The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan to protest the column .

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)