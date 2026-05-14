With the start of Jerusalem Day, Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva is holding the central event marking 59 years since the liberation of the Old City and the holy sites.

The traditional gathering opened with a festive evening prayer attended by large crowds, followed by dancing and singing with the participation of rabbis, yeshiva students, and many guests.

This year’s event is being held during the first Jerusalem Day since Operations Rising Lion and Roaring Lion against Iran. The yeshiva stated that the damage inflicted on Iran’s capabilities and the strengthening of Israel’s strategic position are added reasons for giving thanks for Jerusalem’s freedom and strength in the Hebrew year 5786.

The event is being attended by numerous public figures, including Moshe Lion and Israel’s chief rabbis.

Also attending the rally are rabbis, rabbinical judges, ministers, and members of Knesset. The connection between the Six-Day War and the renewed sense of national strength in 5786 is expected to be a central theme of the evening’s speeches.

At Mercaz HaRav, organizers noted that the tradition began under Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook immediately after the Six-Day War. What began as an internal gathering of yeshiva students marking the liberation of the city has, over the years, become a major national event on the Jerusalem Day calendar.

The event is being broadcast live to tens of thousands of viewers in Israel and around the world and is expected to continue late into the night. Celebrants are expected to continue dancing and singing for many hours in honor of the reunification of the city and the national victory.