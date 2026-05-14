The effort to deny the Jewish connection to Jerusalem is not an academic dispute. It is part of the unrelenting political, ideological, and religious war against Israel. The Palestinian Authority has long accused the Jewish state of inventing a false Jewish history while “appropriating" Palestinian history, culture, and heritage. Palestinian Arab officials routinely describe Jewish historical presence in Jerusalem as “Judaization," as though the Jewish people are foreign intruders in their own ancient capital.

This language is not accidental. It is a strategy. If Jewish history in Jerusalem can be denied, then Jewish sovereignty in Jerusalem can be delegitimized. If the Temple Mount can be transformed from Har HaBayit-the holiest site in Judaism-into an exclusively Islamic space called only Al-Aqsa, then Jewish memory itself can be treated as an act of aggression.

MEMRI has documented how Islamic and Palestinian Arab narratives repeatedly challenge Jewish historical ties to the Temple Mount, often denying or minimizing the existence of the First and Second Temples. This is not merely a distortion of Jewish history. It is also a departure from classical Islamic sources, many of which acknowledged the ancient Jewish connection to the site.

Historian Yitzhak Reiter has written extensively about this modern phenomenon, which he calls “Temple Denial." He demonstrates that contemporary Arab and Muslim political narratives often deviate from earlier Islamic traditions, which recognized that the Jewish Temples stood on the Temple Mount. In the modern version, however, the Jewish Temple becomes a “myth," a fabricated Zionist claim, or an imperialist invention meant to justify Israeli sovereignty.

Reiter’s work is significant because he does not rely only on modern political arguments. He returns to the foundational texts. He points to 2 Chronicles 3:1, which identifies Mount Moriah as the site where Solomon built the Temple in Jerusalem. He also cites Genesis 22:2, where Abraham is commanded to take Isaac to the land of Moriah, the place later bound forever to Jewish memory as the site of the Akeidah, the Binding of Isaac.

Reiter also highlights 2 Samuel 24:25, which describes King David purchasing the threshing floor and building an altar there. Remarkably, even early twentieth-century Islamic guidebooks once cited David’s altar and Solomon’s Temple as historical facts. A 1925 guide published by the Supreme Moslem Council stated that the site’s identity with Solomon’s Temple was “beyond dispute." That acknowledgment did not come from Zionist propagandists. It came from Muslim authorities in Jerusalem.

This is why Temple Denial is so revealing. It is not ancient Islamic doctrine. It is modern political revisionism.

Reiter further shows how biblical accounts of Jerusalem and the Temple were integrated into classical Islamic literature. The works of Al-Wasiti, for example, echoed traditions connected to Solomon and the sanctity of the site. Early Islamic literature did not need to erase the Jewish Temple in order to honor Jerusalem. The erasure came later, when politics demanded a new history.

For the Jewish people, the centrality of Jerusalem was never theoretical. It was legal, liturgical, emotional, national, and civilizational. The Temple Mount was the exclusive location for Jewish sacrificial service. That sanctity was not transferable. When Solomon built the Temple, Jerusalem became the center of Jewish worship in a formal and permanent way.

After the destruction of the Temple, Jerusalem did not disappear from Jewish consciousness. It became even more deeply embedded in Jewish life.

Every synagogue faces Jerusalem.

The holiest point in the synagogue, the Ark containing the Torah scrolls, is positioned toward Jerusalem.

Jews throughout the world face Jerusalem during prayer. (See one of the Jerusalem Compass sites)

Three times a day, observant Jews pray for the rebuilding of Jerusalem. On festivals, fast days, and lifecycle events, Jerusalem remains present.

This is not nostalgia. It is continuity.

The destruction of the Temple is not remembered as a distant historical trauma. It is ritually relived.

On Tisha B’Av, Jews mourn the destruction of both Temples and read the Book of Lamentations.

In Birkat HaMazon, the Grace after Meals, Jews ask God to rebuild Jerusalem.

At weddings, at the height of personal joy, a glass is broken and Psalm 137 is recalled: “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem."

In traditional Jewish homes, a portion of the wall may be left unfinished as a Zecher L’Churban, a reminder of the destruction.

No other people has carried a city this way. No other nation has prayed toward one city, mourned one city, sung of one city, and structured its spiritual life around one city for nearly two thousand years in exile.

This is the factual problem for those who deny Jewish Jerusalem. Jewish attachment to the city is not dependent on modern Zionism, the Balfour Declaration, the United Nations, or the State of Israel. Zionism restored Jewish sovereignty, but it did not invent Jewish memory. The Jewish people did not arrive in Jerusalem in 1948 or 1967. They returned to the city that had defined them for three millennia.

The modern denial campaign reached a revealing moment during the July 2000 Camp David Summit. President Bill Clinton was reportedly stunned when Palestinian Arab negotiators, including Saeb Erekat and Yasir Arafat, denied the existence of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. When Erekat asserted that the Temple was a Jewish invention, Clinton responded that “Not only do all the Jews around the world’s Jews believe that the Temple is located on the Temple Mount, but most Christians believe it too."

That exchange exposed the depth of the problem. The conflict was not only about borders, security arrangements, or diplomatic formulas. It was also about truth. If one side insists that the other side’s most sacred historical memory is fraudulent, then negotiations are no longer grounded in reality.

Reiter concludes that modern Temple Denial is politically motivated. It is designed to weaken Jewish claims, harden Palestinian Arab rejectionism, and complicate any peace process by replacing history with propaganda. It is also self-defeating, because denying the Jewish Temple requires dismissing not only Jewish sources, but also classical Islamic sources that acknowledged the Temple’s presence.

Middle East scholar Daniel Pipes makes the contrast even sharper. Jerusalem is not mentioned by name in the Qur’an. It is not central in Muslim prayer in the way it is central in Jewish prayer. It was never the capital of a sovereign Muslim state. It did not serve as the primary center of Muslim law, culture, or scholarship. By contrast, Pipes notes that Jerusalem appears in the Jewish Bible 669 times and Zion 154 times, for a total of 823 references.

This does not deny Muslim attachment to the city. Islam has revered Jerusalem for centuries. But reverence is not the same as origin. Muslim sanctity in Jerusalem developed after Judaism and Christianity had already embedded the city at the center of their religious worlds. The historical sequence matters.

Historian Mordechai Kedar explains the deeper ideological issue. The struggle over Jerusalem is not merely territorial. It is religious and civilizational. “The religious reason," Kedar writes, “is rooted in Islam’s conception of itself as a faith whose mission is to bring both Judaism and Christianity to an end, and inherit all that was once Jewish or Christian: land, places of worship, and people."

That is why the denial of Jewish Jerusalem is so dangerous. It is not simply a dispute over archaeology. It is an attempt to dispossess the Jewish people retroactively-to strip them not only of land, but of memory; not only of sovereignty, but of legitimacy.

The Jewish claim to Jerusalem does not rest on slogans. It rests on scripture, law, prayer, ritual, archaeology, historical continuity, and the testimony of sources outside Judaism itself. The attempt to erase that claim is not scholarship. It is warfare by other means.

Jerusalem is not a colonial invention. It is not a Zionist fabrication. It is the heart of the Jewish people. Those who deny this are not correcting history. They are trying to destroy it.

Dr. Alex Grobman is the senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society, a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, and on the advisory board of the National Christian Leadership Conference of Israel (NCLCI).