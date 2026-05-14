HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir.

The Prophet Jeremiah, when coming to speak to all of Israel, says in the Name of God: “Go and proclaim in the ears of Jerusalem, saying: Thus says the Lord: I remember for you the kindness of your youth, the love of your bridal days, your following after Me in the wilderness, in a land not sown" (Jeremiah 2:2).

The Radak explains “in the ears of Jerusalem" to mean “with Jerusalem," and that the prophet speaks to the city as if speaking to the people themselves.

The author of “Nefesh HaChaim," Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin, also writes that Scripture calls all of Israel by the name “Jerusalem," because Jerusalem was the gathering place of all Israel when they ascended on the festivals to appear before the Lord. There, Israel received an abundance of holy Torah and fear of Heaven, each person according to the root of his soul’s attachment to the Congregation of Israel - therefore it is called the “Heavenly Jerusalem."

And what is “the love of your bridal days"? It is the secret of the source of the souls of all Israel, and therefore Israel is also called “Knesset Yisrael" (the Congregation of Israel), just as in the earthly Jerusalem all Israel ascended on the festivals to appear before God. This is the matter of the revelation of the Divine Presence, whose primary revelation is in Jerusalem: “Jerusalem built as a city joined together, where the tribes ascended, the tribes of God, a testimony for Israel, to give thanks to the Name of the Lord" (Psalms 122:3-4).

At present, “Our feet were standing within your gates, O Jerusalem" (Psalms 122:2). Rashi explains: “Our feet stood firm in battle everywhere for the sake of your gates, Jerusalem… Jerusalem that is built in Heaven, and in the future the earthly Jerusalem will be like it… for in Jerusalem the Divine Presence will dwell, and there thrones will sit to judge the nations, and royal thrones for the House of David."

Fortunate are we, how good is our portion and our lot, that we stand in the gates of Jerusalem and see with our own eyes how “The Lord builds Jerusalem; He gathers the dispersed of Israel" (Psalms 147). True, we are still fighting for Jerusalem. The enemies of Israel have still not accepted our sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and we must prepare ourselves to struggle and fight for the wholeness and building of Jerusalem.

But the dream that all generations dreamed of - to return to Zion and Jerusalem - is already being fulfilled before our eyes, as we say: “When the Lord returned the captives of Zion, we were like dreamers." Not dreamers in fantasy or delusion, but like people whose dream has come true. We already merit to see tangibly the People of Israel gathering into the Land of Israel and building Jerusalem.

It is a great mitzvah to rejoice on the day of the liberation of Jerusalem and in the building of Jerusalem, as our Sages taught: “Whoever mourns for Jerusalem merits and sees her joy." It does not say “her rebuilding," but “her joy," because everyone can see the buildings themselves.

Only one who truly mourns over her destruction rejoices over every single building constructed in Jerusalem, every tree planted in Jerusalem, every road paved in Jerusalem, every yeshiva and synagogue established in Jerusalem, every enterprise built in Jerusalem.

Fortunate are we that in our generation we can say and sing with joy: “Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem; praise your God, O Zion. For He has strengthened the bars of your gates; He has blessed your children within you" (Psalms 147).

Have a joyous Jerusalem Day!