A mysterious and impressive ancient tunnel has been discovered in an archaeological excavation in Jerusalem, near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel.

The surprising discovery was uncovered during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority ahead of the construction of a new neighborhood promoted by the Israel Lands Authority, and is expected to be incorporated into an archaeological park.

A mysterious and impressive ancient tunnel, hewn through the rock over a length of approximately 50 meters, was unexpectedly discovered near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel in Jerusalem. The extraordinary discovery was uncovered during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority prior to the construction of a new neighborhood, funded and initiated by the Israel Lands Authority. The neighborhood plan, being advanced by the Israel Lands Authority north of Ramat Rachel, includes 488 housing units, thousands of square meters designated for employment and commercial use, over an area of approximately 58 dunams, as well as an elementary school and kindergartens.

“We were excavating in relatively rocky and exposed terrain when suddenly we discovered a natural karstic cavity," said Dr. Sivan Mizrahi and Zinovi Matskevich, excavation directors on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “To our amazement, as the excavation progressed, this cavity developed into a long tunnel. Parts of it are still collapsed, so the tunnel has not yet revealed all of its secrets."

The entrance to the ancient complex from the surface was through a staircase descending to a hewn opening that led into the tunnel. The tunnel itself was discovered filled with layers of soil that had accumulated over hundreds, perhaps even thousands, of years.

Excavation at several points inside the tunnel showed that it reaches a height of up to five meters and a width of approximately three meters. “The quarrying was executed meticulously. It is clear that whoever carved this tunnel invested tremendous effort, careful planning, and possessed the capabilities and resources necessary to achieve this goal."

Yet the purpose of the tunnel remains unclear.

At first, researchers proposed that this was an ancient water installation intended to reach a spring source. This assumption, however, was ruled out, first because the tunnel walls are not plastered and, second, following consultation with a geologist, because no underground water horizons are known in this area, and the tunnel contains no indication of water accumulation.

The possibility that this was some kind of underground agricultural or industrial installation was then examined, but the scale of the work and the absence of comparable sites in the vicinity made this explanation unlikely.

The researchers’ current assessment is therefore that the tunnel was intended to reach a chalk layer suitable for quarrying building stones or producing lime. Possible evidence supporting this interpretation includes a shaft carved into the tunnel’s ceiling, which may have been used for ventilation, as well as quarrying debris discovered on the tunnel floor - although this interpretation, too, remains uncertain.

Alternatively, the findings may indicate that the quarrying and construction of the tunnel were never completed, and therefore its intended purpose and nature remain unknown.

According to Dr. Mizrahi and Matskevich, “The date of the tunnel is also a mystery to us, since not even the smallest find was uncovered that could indicate when it was created. At the same time, the tunnel lies only a few hundred meters, as the crow flies, from two significant ancient sites - a public building from the Iron Age (First Temple period) in the Arnona neighborhood, and Tel Ramat Rachel, where settlement remains dating from the Iron Age through the Islamic period have been documented."

Shikma Sig, Jerusalem Region Planner at the Israel Lands Authority, said: “The Israel Lands Authority promoted the plan north of Ramat Rachel, which includes a residential quarter alongside a unique archaeological park that will be established for the benefit of residents. The neighborhood offers a rare combination of modern urban development and preservation of historical heritage, providing the future community with a green open space that makes the treasures of history accessible just beneath their homes. The Israel Lands Authority is proud to advance sustainable urban development for the benefit of Jerusalem residents and the citizens of Israel as a whole."

Dr. Amit Re’em, Jerusalem District Archaeologist at the Israel Antiquities Authority, added: “We are celebrating Jerusalem Day this week. This discovery joins many others being uncovered every day, hour by hour, throughout the city. The archaeologists and researchers of the Israel Antiquities Authority are constantly at work, because this city never ceases to surprise. Usually we have explanations for the discoveries we uncover, but sometimes, as in this case, we stand astonished and amazed."

According to Israeli Minister of Heritage Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, “During Jerusalem Day week, this special discovery reminds us of the deep and ancient connection of the Jewish people to Jerusalem. Beneath the city’s soil, extraordinary enterprises of life, creativity and construction are revealed time and again, testifying to generations of people who lived and worked here and left their mark. Jerusalem is not only the present-day capital of the State of Israel - it is also the heart of the historical story of the Jewish people, which continues to be uncovered before our eyes."

This impressive discovery is expected to be incorporated into an archaeological park for the benefit of the public and the future residents of the neighborhood being planned by the Israel Lands Authority.

The entrance to the complex, view from within Yoli Schwartz Israel Antiquities Authority