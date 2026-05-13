The Arab-Israeli news website Yafa 48 warned about the implications of an initiative to organize the first Jewish kosher market in Jaffa, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 5, on Yefet Street.

According to the article, the “Torah-based settlement nucleus" in Jaffa is strengthening its hold on the city in full view of its residents through “a new settlement project aimed at imposing a new reality, changing the historic Arab character, and imposing its will on the Jaffa identity" of the city.

According to a statement by the organizers quoted in the report, the Jewish market in Jaffa will run throughout the day and include food, music, booths, children’s activities, and a Jewish Shabbat atmosphere, alongside the sale of prepared Shabbat foods, bread, pastries, and other products.

The Yafa 48 website stated that “despite attempts to market the project as a space that brings people together through food and music, activists in Jaffa see it as a project with clear settlement dimensions, part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the religious-Torah presence in the city and create private spaces for settlers - at the expense of Jaffa’s historic Arab-Palestinian identity."