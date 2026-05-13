After a long hiatus due to the war with Iran, German national carrier Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, and low-cost giant Wizz Air are set to resume service to Israel.

Lufthansa and Austrian will restore flights to and from Israel at the beginning of June, while Wizz Air announced that it will return on May 28th.

The decision follows a policy change by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which changed its recommendations for flights to the Middle East.

While EASA extended its general recommendation not to fly to Israel and the Gulf States until May 27, the updated wording reflects a significant loosening of the recommendation: instead of urging carriers to totally avoid the region, the current direction is to take "heightened caution" and conduct constant risk assessments.

This change allows European airlines to exercise commercial and security discretion and return to operations under certain restrictions.