Over 80 explosive drones have been launched at IDF forces in recent weeks, of which about 15 hit and killed 4 soldiers and a civilian, and caused injuries to dozens of soldiers.

In September 2024, the Alma Center published a report on the FPV drone threat and the expectation of Hezbollah adopting this weapon as a primary tool on the battlefield (link to the report).

In the report, we defined the quadcopter drones as the “lone terrorist’s air force" and stated that this is a very significant emerging challenge against IDF maneuvering. The report presented, among other things, scenarios of a swarm of dozens of attacking drones controlled from a single operating station, and a scenario where the threat evolves into a situation with a central drone managing the other small drones in a “shepherd and flock" model. In the Ukraine war, we saw the use of a quadcopter drone serving as a relay station for multiple FPV drones.

Hezbollah’s significant shift to FPV drones in general, and fiber-optic-based ones in particular, is an adoption and imitation of the use of these drones that emerged in the Russia-Ukraine war, where this tool became a major lethal factor in 2025. The optical fiber connects the operator to the drone with a physical cable the thickness of dental floss, completely nullifying the effectiveness of electronic warfare and spectral jamming upon which the defense arrays against this threat rely.

The drone does not emit an electromagnetic signal, its firing source cannot be geolocated, and being small, with 4 small electric motors, flying close to the ground - its radar and infrared signature are minimal. Detection by electro-optical or acoustic sensors seems to be the most realistic means, although this type of detection provides a shorter warning time than radar detection.

According to IDF estimates, Hezbollah has dozens of operators of this type of drone operating in southern Lebanon, Among other places, from inside civilian homes. It is possible that Hezbollah is also managing to launch the drones from within the “Yellow Line."

Before launching the explosive drone, Hezbollah operatives sometimes launch a regular observation drone, which locates and identifies the target, followed by the explosive drone.

There are several possible solutions against this threat, ranging from nets for passive defense, defensive drones that attack the threat, computerized sights that can be installed on assault rifles, and mobile laser detection and interception systems.

The IDF aims to introduce solutions to the battlefield within a timeframe of weeks to months.

Kinetic interception becomes particularly challenging due to the difficulty in the detection stages against small, fast, and maneuvering targets.

The IDF is required to rapidly adapt equipment, distribute immediate solutions in the field (deploying nets, camouflage, dummy targets) alongside the development of the long-term response by the Air Force and defense industries.

If the gap is not bridged quickly, hundreds of dollars will defeat millions of dollars, and tactical success will translate into a strategic limitation of Israeli freedom of action.

Threat Characteristics

The small quadcopter drones used by Hezbollah are not traditional military attack UAVs, but the conversion of cheap civilian drones of a type that can be purchased on any Chinese e-commerce network - into precision weapons. The FPV drone allows the operator to see the battlefield from the drone’s own perspective, in high video quality and in real-time, and direct it at pinpoint targets with high precision. The threat range is estimated at tens of kilometers.

Hezbollah’s systematic transition to FPV is agile and is part of the learning competition and introduction of measures and countermeasures that characterizes every war.

The organization’s historical usage pattern was based on rockets, anti-tank missiles (especially Kornet), and Iranian fixed-wing long-range UAVs.

These were largely blocked by Iron Dome systems, with increasing help from laser systems deployed on the northern border, and the rest of Israel’s multi-layered air defense, which includes EW (Electronic Warfare) systems.

Hezbollah learned in Russia-Ukraine that advanced defenses can be bypassed through the mass procurement of cheap drones and the addition of small explosive charges.

The conversion to optical fiber also neutralizes the final layer of defense - electronic warfare.

The drones (manufactured as a civilian product mainly in China) are adapted by Hezbollah for attack operations in relevant workshops across Lebanon.

Hezbollah primarily adds an improvised explosive charge to the drone and sometimes also the optical fiber up to tens of kilometers long, connected directly to the operator.

These drones are a relatively very cheap means. The unit cost of such a drone is only about $300-$400 for the simple small drones and up to about $4,000 for the larger drones.

The assessment is that Hezbollah has accumulated a significant stockpile.

In June 2024, Lebanese security forces seized a shipment of 5,000 drones with a range of 50 km and a carrying capacity of 7 kg of explosives - but dozens of other shipments have reached Hezbollah.