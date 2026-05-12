Sweden has announced that it will abandon the use of the term “Islamophobia," with officials arguing that the phrase has increasingly been used to silence criticism of Islamist ideology rather than combat genuine hatred against Muslims.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the government prefers the terms “anti-Muslim racism" or “anti-Muslim hatred," citing concerns over freedom of speech and open public debate.

The move follows years of debate in Europe over immigration, integration, and the influence of Islamist movements. Critics of the term “Islamophobia" argue that it conflates legitimate criticism of radical Islamist ideology with prejudice against Muslims as individuals.

According to a 2025 report by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), titled “The Muslim Brotherhood's Strategic Entryism Into the United States: A Systemic Analysis," the term has been “weaponized" by Islamist organizations to shield their political activities from scrutiny.

“On the one hand, there are people who suffer genuine anti-Muslim hatred, bigotry, and discrimination based on their faith or perceived identity," the report stated. “This must always be challenged and addressed, as it undermines pluralism and social cohesion."

“At the same time," the report continued, “Islamist organizations have deliberately weaponized the term Islamophobia to shut down scrutiny of their ideology and political activities."

The debate intensified after a May 2025 report by the French Interior Ministry, titled “Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islamism in France," identified what it described as an active Muslim Brotherhood presence in Sweden.

According to the French findings, the Swedish branch of the movement, while relatively small, exerts significant influence over the Brotherhood’s European structures. The report attributed this influence to financial backing from Qatar, Sweden’s multicultural policies, and ties with local political parties, particularly the Social Democratic Party.

The French report prompted the Swedish government to launch an investigation in October 2025 into Islamist infiltration of Swedish society.

Sweden’s Education and Integration Minister Simona Mohamsson warned in an interview with the Swedish newspaper Expressen that “political Islam has gained a foothold" in the country.

“We see that political Islam has gained a foothold and is being allowed to take over neighborhoods, schools, welfare, and even risks taking over political parties," Mohamsson said. “Islamism does not want constitutions but Sharia law. It does not want integration but segregation."

The Swedish government has also indicated that it intends to encourage both the European Union and the United Nations to reconsider their use of the term “Islamophobia."

The concept has become deeply institutionalized internationally in recent years. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation operates an “Islamophobia Observatory," while the UN General Assembly established an annual “International Day to Combat Islamophobia," observed each year on March 15.

Supporters of Sweden’s new approach argue that the distinction between hatred of Muslims and criticism of Islamist ideology is necessary to preserve freedom of expression and permit open discussion about immigration and integration challenges facing Europe.

The issue remains particularly sensitive in Sweden, which accepted one of the highest numbers of Muslim migrants per capita in Europe over the past two decades. The country has faced growing concerns over gang violence, bombings, segregation, and the emergence of parallel communities in major cities.

For years, parties such as the Sweden Democrats were frequently accused of racism or Islamophobia for raising concerns over immigration and integration policies.

Observers say Sweden’s decision marks a significant shift in European political discourse and may influence broader debates across the continent over immigration, Islamism, and freedom of speech.