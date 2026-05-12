Ahead of Jerusalem Day, Zionist rabbis published an open letter to their students and the many Jews who will be celebrating in Israel's capital.

The rabbis wrote that the current generation is privileged to be part of Israel's redemption in its land and that the visions of the prophets are coming true before their eyes in Jerusalem. They wrote that it is out of this historical and spiritual privilege that celebrants march through the streets of the Holy City, marking the day of its liberation, out of deep gratitude for the great miracle.

The rabbis addressed the traditional Flag March, which was founded by Rabbi Yehuda Hazoni OBM, writing that it has become a clear symbol of loyalty and unquestionable right to Jerusalem. According to the rabbis, the march, which raises a banner of Jewish sovereignty over the holy city, expresses the nation's living and eternal connection with its capital.

The rabbis added that great power lies in a steadfast spirit and devotion to the Torah, whose ways are the ways of pleasantness. They stressed that true power is measured by the ability to appear in the streets of Jerusalem with spiritual loftiness, while recognizing the patriotic significance of the day and the dedication of the security forces.

The rabbis called on revelers "to stand strong and refrain from being drawn into attempts to provoke them to sully the day's purity. Let us remember that true strength is measured by our ability to preserve the dignity of the occasion and to add to the sanctity of the city, through confident conduct free of any blemish, as Torah adherents who sanctify the name of Heaven through their behavior."

The letter was signed by Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, Rabbi Yaakov Filber, Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, Rabbi Eliezer Igra, Rabbi David Turjiman, Rabbi Moshe Ganz, Rabbi Mordechai Greenberg, Rabbi Oury Cherki, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Haim Ganz, Rabbi Baruch Wieder, Rabbi Hagay Lundin, and Rabbi Yitzhak Nerya.

The initiative, led by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, aims to ensure that the city's day of joy is celebrated with unity and honor, while maintaining public order and compliance with the security forces' instructions.

Lion stated that he "sees utmost importance in ensuring that Jerusalem Day is observed as a festive and joyful day, conducted with respect and appreciation for the dedication of the security forces who work to ensure public safety."