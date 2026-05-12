Following the growing threat from Hezbollah's fiber-optic drones in southern Lebanon, the IDF decided to establish an independent production plant within the Technology and Logistics Branch.

Galei Tzahal reports that the new plant is intended to turn production of lethal drones into an industrial, fast, and inexpensive process, relying on domestic production to replace current procurement that partly depends on components from China.

The central innovation of the plant is the workforce that will operate it. About 200 haredi soldiers are intended to serve at the production facility after completing a dedicated technological preparatory program that will train them as drone technicians and assemblers

The first cohort of the project is expected to be drafted as soon as next month. The IDF views this as a solution that combines an urgent operational need with the efficient integration of the haredi community into meaningful service.

According to the IDF's predictions, within just two months of its operation the plant will begin supplying thousands of suicide drones per month.

Subsequently, production rates are expected to expand to tens of thousands of units per month, which will allow every infantry force in the field to hold "loitering munitions" available and cheap for any mission.

Beyond attack capabilities, the IDF is also developing at the plant an "active defense" capability - drones intended to explode on enemy drones, thereby providing an additional layer of protection for infantry and exposed armored forces.