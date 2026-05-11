Alon Freibach (27), an officer in the Golani Brigade and a resident of the kibbutz, married his partner Dani Nechmad (27), a nursing student at Assuta Medical Centers. The ceremony was held near the kibbutz swimming pool, about half a kilometer from the Gaza border.

Freibach, who served as an officer in Battalion 13, was called up to combat duty at the outbreak of the war and commanded a company in the sector. Several months later, during operational activity shortly after becoming engaged, he was wounded in an encounter between Rafah and Khan Yunis when gunfire struck his hand.

Throughout his lengthy hospitalization and rehabilitation, Nechmad stood by his side while balancing her nursing studies with work in the healthcare system.

Assuta said that “the decision to hold the wedding specifically in Nahal Oz represented a happy ending for them, carrying both personal and national significance for the bride and groom."

The couple stressed that their choice of wedding location was deliberate and carried symbolic meaning for them and for the Gaza border communities.

“In the place where they tried to kill us and destroy us, we need to bring life and revival," the couple said. “We chose to celebrate such a special day for us - our wedding - and begin our life together in the very place where, only a short time ago, a terror organization wanted to destroy everyone."

Ahead of International Nurses Day, which begins tomorrow, Assuta highlighted Nechmad’s story as a symbol of professional and personal resilience. Dr. Elsa Lavon, head of nursing at Assuta, said that Nechmad radiates professionalism and exceptional teamwork abilities, adding that “her personal closing of the circle connects with a national closing of the circle, giving us hope for recovery and the building of a better future."