Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned anti-Israel demonstrations targeting the Israeli pavilion at the Venice Biennale, warning that efforts to silence Israeli artists represent a dangerous form of intimidation rather than legitimate protest.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry declared that attempts to isolate or harass Israeli cultural representatives “have no place in a democratic society or in the world of art." The ministry stressed that culture should serve as a bridge between peoples rather than a platform for hatred and exclusion.

Hundreds of anti-Israel activists gathered outside the Israeli pavilion during the prestigious international art exhibition, despite opposition from the Italian government to calls for a boycott. Organizers of the Biennale had initially attempted to bar both Israel and Russia from participating, citing investigations by the International Criminal Court. However, the proposed move sparked backlash and was ultimately reversed following intervention from senior Italian officials.

Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli publicly expressed solidarity with Israeli artist Belu-Simion Fainaru and reaffirmed Italy’s opposition to antisemitism and discrimination within cultural institutions. Observers said the Italian government’s firm stance played a decisive role in preventing the exclusion of Israel from the event.

The controversy also led to the resignation of the Biennale’s five-member jury, reportedly over disagreements connected to the attempted boycott.

Ari Ingel, Executive Director of Creative Community for Peace, said the failed effort exposed a broader campaign to politicize international cultural events against Israel.

“Once the Italian government stepped in, the campaign to boycott Israel collapsed," Ingel said, warning that similar efforts could emerge in countries whose governments have adopted more hostile positions toward the Jewish state.