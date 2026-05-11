Only $58,000 now stands between a 2-month-old baby girl and the treatment that could save her life. Baby Milcha was born just 2 months ago - and already, her doctors have delivered a verdict no parent should ever hear. A severe liver disease is threatening to take her life before it has even begun. What you read next may be the most important 3 minutes you spend today.

>> To help save baby Milcha right now - donate immediately here

Her name is Milcha. She is 2 months old. She cannot speak, she cannot ask for help, and she has no idea why tubes and monitors surround her tiny body in a hospital crib. She depends entirely on her parents - and on strangers like you - to survive.

Her mother, Feiga Tehila, has not left her side. "I am watching my child slip away from me, and I would give my life for her - but I cannot give her this chance without help", Feiga Tehila said. The doctors were clear and direct: without urgent, specialized treatment abroad, Milcha may not survive.

The treatment that can save Milcha does not exist where her family lives. Her doctors have determined her only real chance is at specialized pediatric liver centers in Geneva, Switzerland, or in Germany. Getting her there - emergency flights, hospital care, intensive treatment - costs $180,000 in total.

Here is where things stand today. Thousands of people who have never met Milcha have already come together and raised $122,000 of the $180,000 needed. That is an extraordinary act of human decency. But $58,000 is still missing - and every single day, Milcha's body grows weaker.

"Please don't scroll past this. Please don't wait. Please don't assume someone else will help. My baby's life depends on this", Feiga Tehila pleaded with supporters. These are not the words of a fundraising campaign. These are the words of a mother watching her newborn fight for her life.

>> To join the thousands already fighting for Milcha's life - make your donation now

This window is closing. The doctors are not waiting. Milcha's liver is not waiting. Every day without treatment is a day her chances shrink. The goal of $180,000 is within reach - $58,000 away - but only if people act today, not tomorrow.

"Your donation is not kindness. It is not generosity. It is life or death", Feiga Tehila said.

$58,000 remains. If even a fraction of the people reading this act right now, Milcha gets her chance. The campaign cannot guarantee this window stays open beyond the coming days - and neither can her doctors.

>> To secure your place among those who saved baby Milcha - donate right now, before it is too late